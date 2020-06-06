Oromia: These are some of the political prisoners currently held with no charge, in Borana Zone alone.

These are some of the political prisoners currently held with no charge, in Borana Zone alone. Imagine how large the number could be in the entire regional state!
Maqaa hidhamtoota #Godina_Booranaa keessaa ka nama garii kunooti. Nami maqaa hin argatin kan irra guddaa
AANAA MOOYYALEE
(Dira Mooyyaleefi dira Tuqaa irraa (
1.Dooyyoo Iyyaa
2.Malataa Waaqoo
3.Galgaloo Xunii
4.Xummee Shoobaa
5.Luuccaa Malataa
6.Kanuu Guyyoo
7.Baatii Kanuu
8.Bulee Boruu (Oromia police)
9.Haroo Abduuba-
10.Halkanoo Baddoolee
AANAA GUCHII
11.Obaa Gufuu
12.Kiyyaa Liiban
13.Darmii Guyyoo Liiban (University student)
14.Bonayyaa Duuba
15;Kiyyaa Guyyyoo libaan
16;Finina Abduba
17.Abduba Galgalo Areeroo
18.Dabasoo Faqee Huqqaa
19.Qucee Kusaare
20;Galgaloo Halakee Jibichoo (University student)
21.Kateeloo Shanee
22.Bonayyaa Duubaa
23;Temesgen
24.Boochola Guyyoo
25.Diida Goollichaa
26.Halkanoo Gurraacha Jaatanii
27.Kanaa Goollichaa
28.Biqilaa Tarreessaa
AANAA TALTALLEE
29.B/sa Galgaloo Taarii
30.Guyyoo Shamee
31.Kiyyaa Duuba Guyyoo
32.Diida Aagaa Burraa (University student)
33.B/sa Diida Moluu
34.Maammadi Dheengee Boruu
35.Barraaqoo Gurroo Boruu
36.Galma Moluu Shootii
40.Barsiisaa #Galgaloo_Taarii
41.Barsiisaa Diqqaa Duubaa Dooyyoo
42.Dargaggoo Saara Guduroo
AANAA YAABALLOO
43.Goolee Adaanoo (Oromia Police @Moyale)
44.Abbaa Gadaa Dr Jaldeessaa Guyyoo
45. Goreessaa Guyyoo Liiban (Lawyer)
46. Galgaloo Saaraa
47. Waariyoo Dabbasoo
48. Kanuu Jirmoo Galgaloo
49. Guyyoo Duubaa
AANAA DIRREE
59.Galma Kanaa
51.Guyyoo Galma
52.Kateeloo Gufuu
53.Waariyoo Liiban
54.Guyyoo Moluu
55.Abkunuu Xuunnee
56.Carfii Kasulee
57.Gurraale Diidaa-
58.Diqqaa Waariyoo
AANAA EELWAYYEE
59.Daalacha Baggajjaa
60.Daalacha Abbaa Ruufaa
61.Barcii Qancoorro
62.Carii Duuba Bantee
63.Ijoollen Bilisoo Soraa
AANAA MIYOO
(Magaalaa Hiddii Lolaafi Magaalaa Bokkuu Luboomaa irraa)
64.Galma Bonayyaa
65.Mallichaa Roobaa
66.Galgaloo Moluu
67..Galata Kuulaa
68.Jamaal Kuulaa
69.Galma Liiban
79.Guyoo Dooyyo
71.Haawwoo Guyyoo
72. Kiyyaa Liiban
AANAA DUBLUQII
73.Milkii Dooyyoo
74.Soraa Galgaloo
75 Abdurhaman Warquu
76.Liiban Jaatanii
77.Saara Katanoo
AANAA DHAAS
(Magaalaa Borbor irraa)
78.Turaa Gurraachaa (cabine member)
79.Barcii Abgudoo
80.Bonayyaa Caaccicha (Elder above 60s)
81.Guyyoo Balaambal (cabine member)
AANAA DHAASiifi Miyoo
(Ganda Bokkuufi Goorilee irraa)
82..Nuuraa Bonayyaa Godana
83.Dabboo Bonayyaa Godana
84.Xummee Bonayyaa Godana
85.Elemaa Bonayyaa Godana
86.Adii Bonayyaa Godanaa
87.Diida Waariyoo Godaanaa
88. Kiyyaa Waariyoo Godaanaa
89.Jiloo Waariyoo Halake
90.Roobaa Waariyoo Halake
91.Kiyyaa Waariyoo Halake
92. Xummee Cuurii Dooyyoo
93.Qaballee Diidaa
94.Saasii Diidaa
95.Abduuba Halakee
96.Huqqaa Mataa
97.Xummee Huqqaa
98.Qaallicha Jiloo Guyyoo
99.Guyyoo Jiloo
190.Qumbii Bulee
101.Kiyyaa Bulee Jaarsoo
102.Obaa Dhalee
103.Saara Bilaalaa
104.Jiloo Huqqaa Boruu
105.Galmoo Huqqaa Boruu
106.Qabballee Jaarsoo Halake
107.Tuuraa Jaarsoo
108.Diidaa Waariyoo
109.Diidaa Waariyoo
110.Diida Goollichaa
111.Saaroo Boruu
112.Guyyoo Boruu
113.Lookoo Boruu
114.Kana Mallicha
115.Biduu Jaarso
116.Bulee Jaarsoo Huqqa
117.Jaatanii Galgaloo Gaayoo
118.Bagajjaa Galgaloo Gaayo
119.Kottobbo Galgalo Gaayo
120.Rooba Liiban
121.Galmoo Tuukkisaa
122.Tuukkisaa Liiban
123.Jaatanii Soraa Taadhicha
124.Dullachaa Soraa Taadhicha
125.Diimaa Soraa Taadhicha
126.Dooyyoo Abduuba
127.Shunaa Diidaa
128.Dheengee Dalacha
129.Xummee Taarii
130.Abduuba Jiloo
131.Diidoo Boruu Dhaddacha
132.Diida Dooyyo Baddoolicha
133.Rooba Dabbasoo Roobaa
134.Qaallicha Jiloo Guyyoo
135.Diida Goollicha Qancoorro
136.Qumbii Halake
137.Boora Kuula Boruu
138.Daalacha Galgaloo
139.Qaallicha Diqqa
140.Godaanaa Soraa Boru
141.Taarii Guyyoo
142.Miyoo Diidaa
143.Caaccuu Liiban
144.Diimaa Mallichaa
145.Jaatani Sora
146.Abduba Halake Shonee
147.Barsiisaa Boruu Bukkee
148.Dheengee Goollichaa
AANAA AREEROO
149.Gurraachaa Galgaloo Guyyoo
150.Roobaa Galma Adii
151.Daraaraa Huseen Jaarsoo
152.Jaldeessa Mallichaa
153.Kiyyaa dhakaa Tuundhaa
154.Kana Galmaa
156.Huseen Dooyyoo Waariyoo
157. Huseen Kottolaa
AANAA WAACILLEE
158.Qallaa Kuulii
159.Boru xachee
160.Boru Bulee
