Oromia: These are some of the political prisoners currently held with no charge, in Borana Zone alone.

These are some of the political prisoners currently held with no charge, in Borana Zone alone. Imagine how large the number could be in the entire regional state!

Maqaa hidhamtoota #Godina_Booranaa keessaa ka nama garii kunooti. Nami maqaa hin argatin kan irra guddaa

AANAA MOOYYALEE

(Dira Mooyyaleefi dira Tuqaa irraa (

1.Dooyyoo Iyyaa

2.Malataa Waaqoo

3.Galgaloo Xunii

4.Xummee Shoobaa

5.Luuccaa Malataa

6.Kanuu Guyyoo

7.Baatii Kanuu

8.Bulee Boruu (Oromia police)

9.Haroo Abduuba-

10.Halkanoo Baddoolee

AANAA GUCHII

11.Obaa Gufuu

12.Kiyyaa Liiban

13.Darmii Guyyoo Liiban (University student)

14.Bonayyaa Duuba

15;Kiyyaa Guyyyoo libaan

16;Finina Abduba

17.Abduba Galgalo Areeroo

18.Dabasoo Faqee Huqqaa

19.Qucee Kusaare

20;Galgaloo Halakee Jibichoo (University student)

21.Kateeloo Shanee

22.Bonayyaa Duubaa

23;Temesgen

24.Boochola Guyyoo

25.Diida Goollichaa

26.Halkanoo Gurraacha Jaatanii

27.Kanaa Goollichaa

28.Biqilaa Tarreessaa

AANAA TALTALLEE

29.B/sa Galgaloo Taarii

30.Guyyoo Shamee

31.Kiyyaa Duuba Guyyoo

32.Diida Aagaa Burraa (University student)

33.B/sa Diida Moluu

34.Maammadi Dheengee Boruu

35.Barraaqoo Gurroo Boruu

36.Galma Moluu Shootii

40.Barsiisaa #Galgaloo_Taarii

41.Barsiisaa Diqqaa Duubaa Dooyyoo

42.Dargaggoo Saara Guduroo

AANAA YAABALLOO

43.Goolee Adaanoo (Oromia Police @Moyale)

44.Abbaa Gadaa Dr Jaldeessaa Guyyoo

45. Goreessaa Guyyoo Liiban (Lawyer)

46. Galgaloo Saaraa

47. Waariyoo Dabbasoo

48. Kanuu Jirmoo Galgaloo

49. Guyyoo Duubaa

AANAA DIRREE

59.Galma Kanaa

51.Guyyoo Galma

52.Kateeloo Gufuu

53.Waariyoo Liiban

54.Guyyoo Moluu

55.Abkunuu Xuunnee

56.Carfii Kasulee

57.Gurraale Diidaa-

58.Diqqaa Waariyoo

AANAA EELWAYYEE

59.Daalacha Baggajjaa

60.Daalacha Abbaa Ruufaa

61.Barcii Qancoorro

62.Carii Duuba Bantee

63.Ijoollen Bilisoo Soraa

AANAA MIYOO

(Magaalaa Hiddii Lolaafi Magaalaa Bokkuu Luboomaa irraa)

64.Galma Bonayyaa

65.Mallichaa Roobaa

66.Galgaloo Moluu

67..Galata Kuulaa

68.Jamaal Kuulaa

69.Galma Liiban

79.Guyoo Dooyyo

71.Haawwoo Guyyoo

72. Kiyyaa Liiban

AANAA DUBLUQII

73.Milkii Dooyyoo

74.Soraa Galgaloo

75 Abdurhaman Warquu

76.Liiban Jaatanii

77.Saara Katanoo

AANAA DHAAS

(Magaalaa Borbor irraa)

78.Turaa Gurraachaa (cabine member)

79.Barcii Abgudoo

80.Bonayyaa Caaccicha (Elder above 60s)

81.Guyyoo Balaambal (cabine member)

AANAA DHAASiifi Miyoo

(Ganda Bokkuufi Goorilee irraa)

82..Nuuraa Bonayyaa Godana

83.Dabboo Bonayyaa Godana

84.Xummee Bonayyaa Godana

85.Elemaa Bonayyaa Godana

86.Adii Bonayyaa Godanaa

87.Diida Waariyoo Godaanaa

88. Kiyyaa Waariyoo Godaanaa

89.Jiloo Waariyoo Halake

90.Roobaa Waariyoo Halake

91.Kiyyaa Waariyoo Halake

92. Xummee Cuurii Dooyyoo

93.Qaballee Diidaa

94.Saasii Diidaa

95.Abduuba Halakee

96.Huqqaa Mataa

97.Xummee Huqqaa

98.Qaallicha Jiloo Guyyoo

99.Guyyoo Jiloo

190.Qumbii Bulee

101.Kiyyaa Bulee Jaarsoo

102.Obaa Dhalee

103.Saara Bilaalaa

104.Jiloo Huqqaa Boruu

105.Galmoo Huqqaa Boruu

106.Qabballee Jaarsoo Halake

107.Tuuraa Jaarsoo

108.Diidaa Waariyoo

109.Diidaa Waariyoo

110.Diida Goollichaa

111.Saaroo Boruu

112.Guyyoo Boruu

113.Lookoo Boruu

114.Kana Mallicha

115.Biduu Jaarso

116.Bulee Jaarsoo Huqqa

117.Jaatanii Galgaloo Gaayoo

118.Bagajjaa Galgaloo Gaayo

119.Kottobbo Galgalo Gaayo

120.Rooba Liiban

121.Galmoo Tuukkisaa

122.Tuukkisaa Liiban

123.Jaatanii Soraa Taadhicha

124.Dullachaa Soraa Taadhicha

125.Diimaa Soraa Taadhicha

126.Dooyyoo Abduuba

127.Shunaa Diidaa

128.Dheengee Dalacha

129.Xummee Taarii

130.Abduuba Jiloo

131.Diidoo Boruu Dhaddacha

132.Diida Dooyyo Baddoolicha

133.Rooba Dabbasoo Roobaa

134.Qaallicha Jiloo Guyyoo

135.Diida Goollicha Qancoorro

136.Qumbii Halake

137.Boora Kuula Boruu

138.Daalacha Galgaloo

139.Qaallicha Diqqa

140.Godaanaa Soraa Boru

141.Taarii Guyyoo

142.Miyoo Diidaa

143.Caaccuu Liiban

144.Diimaa Mallichaa

145.Jaatani Sora

146.Abduba Halake Shonee

147.Barsiisaa Boruu Bukkee

148.Dheengee Goollichaa

AANAA AREEROO

149.Gurraachaa Galgaloo Guyyoo

150.Roobaa Galma Adii

151.Daraaraa Huseen Jaarsoo

152.Jaldeessa Mallichaa

153.Kiyyaa dhakaa Tuundhaa

154.Kana Galmaa

156.Huseen Dooyyoo Waariyoo

157. Huseen Kottolaa

AANAA WAACILLEE

158.Qallaa Kuulii

159.Boru xachee

160.Boru Bulee

Jawar Mohammed

Sad and pathetic how states compete, argue and cry about the budget they get from the federal government.

They should re-evaluate the tax law, domestic and international borrowing/crediting/loan rules in the country and attempt to be self-sufficient in budget or at least keep their dependence on the fed to a minimum. Today all states depend on the fed for 65%- to 85% of their budget. This is why we say Ethiopia is not fiscally federal, it is a unitary state in that sense.

Why states cry or get hype on the ”handout” from the federal government? They can’t also claim that it is ‘their money’ and ‘they are getting it back’. It is not true. The fact of the matter is that most states can’t collect enough tax revenue to cover their expenses. The fed is also not able to collect enough revenue to cover its expenses.

How the fed fills the budget imbalance? It borrows money from the National Bank, and gets credit/assistant/loan from the international financial institutions. States have also the right to borrow money both from the national bank and from international creditors. They have delegated this power of theirs to the federal government right now. They need to take it back. How can we make Oromiyaa like California where we can be raise enough revenue to be self-sufficient in budget? Shimalis seems happy now because he is receiving the most from the fed, but he should be in fact sad because Oromiyaa’s 70% of budget is covered by the fed. This is huge problem politically, and it must need to be rectified. Oromiyaa must be independent, and it can be. Biyya Oromiyaa WBO WBO jaal maarroo waliin jirra jetti joolleen walloopic.twitter.com/G1gpaopomZ — sanyii Hassan Ammee (@burqumsa) June 6, 2020