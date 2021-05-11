Oromia is bleeding: This is just traumatizing! This happened a few hours ago, in Dambi Dollo town!

Oromia: This is just traumatizing!

This happened a few hours ago, in Dambi Dollo town!

His name is Gamachu Wandimu. He is from Dembi Dollo. He is in his early 20s.

Abiy Ahmed’s Military force took him to the center of the town (see the roundabout) in Dembi Dollo.

They made a public announcement summoning the residents of the town to come and watch the ceremonial killing of this young man. The text in Afaan Oromoo reads that thousands were present when the military shot several times and killed him. To justify their killing, they hanged a pistol on his neck demonstrating that he is a “criminal.”

Then you ask, aren’t criminals supposed to stand court trial? The answer is Not in Abiy’s era!

Rest In Power Young Man!

For those who read Afaan Oromoo, here is the message from Dambi Dollo.

“Waraanni mootummaa dargaggoo Gammach Wandimu jedhamu abbaa torbee qabne jechuun marfata magaalatti namoota yaaftee erga kotta ilaalaa jette utu namni kumootaan lakkaa’amu dhaabate ilaaluu rasaasa itti roobsuun gocha gara jabina ajjeeftetti.” Henok G. Gabisa