Oromia is bleeding 🩸 same as Tigray.

Yesterday night in Western Oromia of Wallaga Several Civilian Including health professionals , children and women are Massacred by Ethiopian Defense forces, Eritrean Forces and Amhara Forces. Several houses are burned down and unknown numbers of civilians who were suspected as OLF supporters have been abducted and their whereabouts are unknown. The Government committed all these massacre after cell phone and Internet service were blocked. The international community and international media should report the war crimes the so called Ethiopian Prime minister is committing in Oromia and other parts of the country. It’s time to stand together to fight for justice, freedom and Equality.