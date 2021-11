Ethiopian PM Says He Will Bury His #Tigray|an Foes “With Our Blood”@AbiyAhmedAli: “The pit which is dug will be very deep, it will be where the enemy is buried. We will bury this enemy with our blood and bones and make the glory of #Ethiopia high again.”pic.twitter.com/ThHRLRoIvf

— Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) November 4, 2021