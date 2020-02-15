Oromia/Ethiopia: This is what happening in current: Ethiopia, under Abiy Ahmed, Who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, For his work in restarting peace with neighboring Eritrea and beginning to restore freedoms in his country.

The World knows that Ethiopia is peaceful and currently heading to political Reformation and Modern Democracy.

But what is happening in the country is totally opposite. The picture you see is not photos shop but reality that people are suffering persecution. Kun ilmaan Oromoo Hararge Lixa Magaalaa Badeessa dorsisaa fi hidhan itti fufe jira. Sher Oromoo.