Oromia / Ethiopia : Alert! Violation of human rights is happening under the premiership of a Nobel Peace Laurate Abiy Ahmed

This is happening under the premiership of a ‘Nobel Peace Laureate’ , Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The footage shows a group of armed policemen acting so wildly while openly torturing, dehumanizing and ridiculing (including on his local accent) a desperate man who had physically been weakened and essentially been worn out to the extent that he even lost control of his anterior and posterior muscles to stand upright on foot after having been severely beaten and tortured at the gun point.