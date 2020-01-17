Organized street protests reported to have happened in Damboya, Kembata, southern Ethiopia this late afternoon.

January 17, 2020

Protesters’ placard mottos are said to boil down to the long hailed statehood demands of the Kambata people. causalities reported.

#Ethiopia

