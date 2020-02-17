(17/02/2020. Melbourne) Melbourne’s Oromo community rallied on February 17 as part of Oromo Solidarity March Against Ethiopian government brutal acts.

Demonstrators marched from Victorian Parliament to Federation Square, where community leaders spoke of unity in the face of oppression.

“We’re not afraid to stand together”

They call for the Oromo people’s right to self-determination. “Oromos love peace; we’re for Peace!”

“We have to stand in solidarity with our Oromo people and reject killing with one clear voice.” #NoKillingOromo