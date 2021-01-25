ONLF Chairman receives warm reception in Jigjiga The chairman of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) Dr. Abdirahman Sh Mohamed Mahdi who was on a business trip to Addis Ababa is welcomed to Jigjiga this afternoon and receives a standing ovation from his supporters.

The chairman addressed thousands of members of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) officials and supporters at the airport. The chairman thanked his supporters and briefed them on his trip and said had been successful.

He also told the public that preparations will be made for the upcoming elections in the country, adding that the people will choose who is in their best interest.

This warm reception came at a time when a section of ONLF that had a relationship with the PP said they have dismissed the chairman Maadey.