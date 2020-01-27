Ongoing genocide on Oromo people: We those born later, grew hearing that fascist “soldati” and baandaa (collaborators) were in control of Dambii Dolloo and surrounding.

By Ibsaa Guutama

Ongoing genocide on Oromo people: We those born later, grew hearing that fascist “soldati” and baandaa (collaborators) were in control of Dambii Dolloo and surrounding. We also heard that during that period patriot rebels like Oliiqaa Dingle and Tafarii Alabee were advancing anti-fascist resistance. It was not told if the fascists had used mass terror on the population because of them. Even in the empire excessive and shocking force was used in Finfinnee by Italians for three days only in Feb. 1937, which now is remembered as Yakkaatiit 12” (Feb. 19).

But this time, Ethiopian soldiers are mowing down with cruelty Oromo people for the last two years. Not to mention protection they denied them when persecuted by others. Mostly the young future hopes of the nation are being eliminated. Efforts to deny Oromo leadership had gone on since occupation of Oromiyaa. That people were taken out of their homes and prisons and summarily murdered and women are being abused in mass is being heard. Everybody has seen the Oromo, which they tied hand and leg, exhibited on the street and his summary killing was heard later. Thousands are being driven to prisons and Ethiopian prisons remained speaking afaan Oromoo as usual. Evidences are being presented that those killed were refused burial and were eaten by hyenas. Many youths were harmed with scattered poisonous chemicals. List of victimized are periodically being issued in writing. But no one came out to contest.

Political organizations that went back to wage peaceful struggle believed that supremacy of the law will be observed and human rights protected and never thought that unarmed innocent people are terrorized. There were those who then doubted the genuineness of what was said and remained in the bushes. Those that chose peaceful struggle together with the government had put pressure on those to give up armed struggle. There were some that gave their hands to the pressure makers to join peaceful struggle. The problem now is the attack on Oromo people taking those that remained in the bushes as excuse.

That going into the fields are forbidden, harvesting coffee and other crops, going to streams to fetch water and going out and coming home had been made impossible. A faint voice is yelling from afar to be heard by the world. So that there be no communication with the world, telephone and internet lines are cut. It is intended to suppress and exterminate. This is a serious crime against humanity. To silently pass hearing this, amounts to collaborating with those that are committing the crime. All these are happening in a country lead by a Nobel Peace Laurent, Dr. Abiy Ahmad Ali.

Therefore, Dr. Abiy has to come out to the people and take responsibility. The matter is genocidal. Something that even the fascists did not do is happening to the Oromo people. Let setting Oromo against Oromo stop for no one can any more be enticed by lackies and traitors. People are dying but relatives cannot know and mourn them which is bad omen in Oromo culture. Anfilloo an area in which people are being mowed down not having any place to run to is a place of my birth. A naturally endowed beautiful land surrounded by forests and mountains. What is being committed there may be heavier on Wallaggaa, Gujii and Boranaa; otherwise there is Ethiopian terror where ever there are Oromo. Be sure, the fire of freedom will also be ignited everywhere there is that terror. No defensible space can stop it. As we started peacefully It would be better to finish it peacefully as well. Contempt for each other should not come in between. It is residue from colonialism left on empire’s chair that is creating trouble. Still it is not too late to make peace. As “Jaarsa” we say hands off Oromiyaa. That means withdraw the Command Post and let peace talk given chance. To control power or for payback for hidden vengeance abusing peoples can hold one accountable when time betrays.

No guerilla force had ever been defeated by that empire. People are oceans not ponds to be dried up. It is not a must to repeat past mistakes. Persons deployed and are massacring people are those, even if they were Oromo, do not have feeling for Oromummaa as well as humanity and have hidden vendetta. They are outcasts who had never lived life of their people’s struggle or brought up by aliens or as street children. Because they do not feel responsibility, for self-conceitedness have blocked their minds, disaster would befall unless they are kept away from the people. No one will be saved from it.

Oromiyaan haa jiraattu.

“Hamma ajjeechaan akka malee kun uummata Oromoo Dhihaa fi Kibba Oromiyaarraa dhaabbatee, comand post’n akka malee sunis kaafamee; albeen diinaa mandhee isaatti deebisamuutti, dabballootni sirna #Bilxiginnaa Oromiyaa keessa socho’uun fafa. Kun waanuma oodaati. Wallaggaatti obboleessa kee ajjeesaa, obboleettii kee salphisaa; Gujiifi Booranattis gochuma wal fakkaataa raawwachaa Baalee fa’a keessa socho’uun waan si faarsu of fakkeessuun tuffiidha. Uummanni Oromoos bakka kamittuu waamicha #PP kamiifiyyu yoo owwaate haraamuu ta’e. Warra gumaa waliin dubbachuun haraama’uudha. Waamicha jaraa lagachuun dirqama keenya bahuu qabna. Birmachuu (solidarity) waliif gochuu qabna. Sabbata waliif taanee mudhiis hiinee wal jabeessuu qabna. Mogolee wal cimsinee tabba hamaa kana ba’uun dirqama sabummaa waliin qabnudha. Riqicha waliif taanee galaana diinummaa #PP kanas ceenee wal ceessisuun seenaa waloo hojjechuuf yeroon isaa ammuma.

Cinaachi gam-tokkee kee waraanamnaan inni hafe boqonnaa qabaataaree? Gidiraan Oromoo Tuulamaaf hin malle isa kan Macaaf akkamiin mala? Rakkinni Oromoo Ituuf Humbanaaf hin malle Oromoo isa Sabboofi Goonaaf qananiidhaaree? Dararaan uummata Raayyaafi Azeboorra gahus miira Oromoo Sikkoofi Mandoo tuquu qaba. Hadoodanii taa’anii wal ilaaluun dhaabbachuu qaba. Akka uummataatti, nuyi Oromoon wal malee homaayyu hin qabnu. Sirni bulchiinsaa qofaa qofaatti addaan nu qoqqodee dantaafi faayidaa qondaalota isaa guuttachuuf hojjetu malee, kan walitti nuuf yaadu hin jiru. Akkuma kaleessaa sana, har’as onneen uummata Oromoo bakka kaanii qaama uummata amma gadadoo keessa jiru kanaa keessa geejibuu qaba. Yoo waliin dhaabbannee waan har’a jiru kana bakkuma jirutti hin gatachiisiin, bor dabareen kan isa biraa ta’uun shakkii hin qabu. Rakkina obboleessa ofiitiif taa’anii wal ilaaluun ooda. Diinni Oromoo Wallaggaa fira isa Baalee miti. Uleen Oromoo Gujii dhaanes, isa Shawaarraa hin qolatu. Of gowwoomsuun haa dhaabbatu!

#Abiyyiifi_PP_burkuteessuu_qabna.”

ከጭቆና ስር መዉጣት የሚቻለዉ ጨቋኝን ኣንበርክኮ እንጂ ለጨቋኝ ተንበርክኮ ኣይደለም!

በወቅታዊ ሁኔታ ላይ ኣጭር መልዕክት ለኦሮሞ ህዝብ

ከቄሮ ቢሊሱማ ኦሮሞ ጥር 27, 2020

በታሪካችን ዉስጥ እጅግ በጣም ዘግናኝ እና ኣስቀያሚ የነበሩ ጭቆናዎችና በደሎች ደርሰዉብን እኛም ስንቃወማቸዉ የነበረበት ሁኔታ ኣሁንም በዘመናችን በሕይወት እያለን በኣዲስ መልክ እየተመለሱብን ነዉ። በሚኒሊክ ዘመን በሌሎች የኦሮሞን ህዝብ ለማስገበር በሚፈልጉ ኣካላት የኦሮሞ ህዝብ እርስ በራሱ ከተከፋፈለ በዃላ ኣንድ በኣንድ በጠላት በመመታት በመጨርሻ ሙሉ በሙሉ በነጮች በሚደገፈዉ የኣቢሲኒያ የቅኝ ግዛት ስር ለመዉደቅ መገደዱ የሚታወስ ነዉ። ያለፈዉ ችግር እንደ ዛሬ እንደ ታሪክ የሚናወራዉ ጉዳይ ብ ቻ መሆኑይ ቀርቶ ዛሬም እንደ ኣዲስ ተመልሶ ሲመጣብን ማየት እጅግ ኣሳፋሪ ጉዳይ ነዉ። ዛሬ የሚንኖርባትን ሃገራችንን ኣባቶቻችን ለመናገር እንኳን የሚከብድ ታሪክ ዉስጥ ኣልፈዉ ነዉ ያስረከቡን። በዚህ ሰኣት ግን ከኣባቶቻን በኣደራ የተረከብናትን ሀገር ኣደራችንን ጠብቀን ለመጪዉ ትዉልድ ማስተላለፍ ቀርቶ መጪዉ ትዉልድ የሚጠብቅብንን ኦሮሚያን እስከእነ ክብሯ ሳይሆን ቅኝ ገዚዎቻችን እንደሚፈልጉት ተከፋፍለን ለታሪካዊ ዉርደት እየተዘጋጀን ነዉ። በዚህ ወቅት በኦሮሞ ህዝብ ላይ እየደረሰ ያለዉን ጭቆና እና መከራ መግለጽ እንኳን ይከብዳል።

በተለይ በተለይ ከሚኒሊክ ዘመን ወዲህ ኦሮሞን ከምድረ ገጽ ለማጥፋት ታቅዶ በሰፊዉ ወደ ስራ የተገባበት ዘመን ይህኛዉ ዘመን ነዉ ብንል ማጋነን ኣይሆንም። ይህንን እቅድ ለማሳከት ጥንት ሚኒሊክ የኦሮሞን ህዝብ በተንኮል ከፋፍሎ በማዳከም ቀስ በቀስ እጅ ሲያሰጥ እንደነበረዉ ሁሉ ዛሬም ብልጽግና ብሎ ራሱህን የሰየመዉ መንግስት ነኝ ባይ የሽፍታ ቡድን በምእራብ ኦሮሚያ በተለይም በኣራቱ የወለጋ ዞኖች እና በደቡብ ኦሮሚያ በሁለቱ የጉጂ ዞኖች ላይ የዘር ማጥፋት ወንጀል እየፈጸመ ይገኛል።

ይህ የኦሮሞ ነጻነት ሰራዊት ላይ ክትትል ማድረግ በሚል ሰበብ እየተደረገ ያለዉ ኦሮሞን የመስበር ዘመቻ ሁለት ኣመታትን ኣስቆጥሯል። እነዚህ ሁለት ኣካባቢዎች ከሌላዉ የኦሮሚያ ኣካል ለብቻቸዉ በመነጣል በወታደራዊ ኣገዛዝ ስር እየተገዙ መሆናቸዉ ሃገሪቱን እንኳን እያስተዳደርንብት ነዉ ከሚሉት የህገ መንግስት ጋር ራሱ የሚጣረስ ነዉ።

ታሪክ ራሱን ደገመ። ሚኒሊክ የኦሮሞን ህዝብ እየጨፈጨፈ በነበረበት ወቅትም ለሚኒሊክ ኣቅምና ጉልበት ሆነዉ የነበሩት ከሚኒሊክ የባሪነት ቀምበር ሰር መዉጣት ባማይፈልጉ የኦሮሞ ከሃዲ ልጆች ሲሆን በዛሬም ጊዘ ይኸዉ የኦሮሞ ህዝብ እያለቀ ባለበት ሁኔታ ዉስጥ የኦሮሞን ህዝብ ድምጽ በማፈን ለጨፍጫፊዉ መንግስት እዉቅና እየሰጡ ይገኛሉ። የመንግስትን ከፋፍለህ ግዛ ክፉ እቅድን ለማሳካት የፖለቲካ ወጥመድ ዘርግተዉ ህዝባችን ኣንዱ ለኣንድ ደራሽ እንዳይሆን ላማድረግ የተንኮል ሴራቸዉን እየሸረቡ ይገኛሉ። በሚኒሊክ ዘመን ኣንዱ የኦሮሞ ክፍል በጠላት ሲወጋ ሌላዉ ደግሞ የራሱን የግሉን ጉዳይ ሲያካሄድ በዃላ ሁሉም ኣንድ በኣንድ በየተራ ሲበላ ነበር።

በተመሳሳይ መልኩ ኣሁንም በምእራብ እና በደቡብ ኦሮሚያ ጠላት በኦሮሞ ህዝብ ላይ ጥቃት ከፍቶ እያለ በሌላዉ በኩል ደግሞ በሌላዉ የኦሮሞ ኣከባቢዎች ምንም እዉነተኛነትና ህጋዊ መሰረት ለሌላዉ ምርጫ ምረጡኝ በማለት የህዝቡን ትኩረት የሚበትኑ የፖለቲካ ቡድኖች ሚና ይኸዉ የኦሮሞን ህዝብ ከፋፍሎ የማስመታት ዘመቻ ኣካል እንደሆነ እያየን ነዉ። ህዝቡም ትኩረቱ በዚህ በመጠመዱ በምእራብ እና ደቡብ ኦሮሚያ እየተጨፈጨፈ ላለዉ ህዝቡ መድረስ ኣቅቶታል።

ሌላዉ ቢቀር የከፍተኛ ትምህርት ተቋማት የኦሮሞ ተማሪዎች እንኳን ተለይተዉ የዬት ኣካባቢ እንደሆኑ እየተለዩ እየተባረሩ ያሉበት ሁኔታ እያለ ብዙዉ ህዝብ በዝምታ እየተመለከተ መሆኑ ኣስደናግጭ ነዉ።

ዛሬ ወለጋ እና ጉጂ ዉስጥ የኦሮሞን ህዝብን እየፈጀ ያለዉ ጠላት ነገም ለሌላዉም ኦሮሞ የሚምለስ እንደማይሆን መታወቅ ይኖርበታል። በዚህ ኣስቸጋሪ ወቅት በኣንድ ቀን ስለተገደሉት 89 የኦሮሞ ልጆች ትንፍሽ ሳይሉ ስለሌላ ጉዳይ የሚቀባጥሩ በኦሮሞ ህዝብ ስም የቆሙ ሚዲያዎችም የዚህ ታሪካዊ ዉድቅት ኣካል መሆናቸዉ መዘንጋት የለበትም። የፖለቲካ ቡድኖች ግለሰቦች እና ቡድኖች የህዝባችንን ሞትና ሲቃይ በቸልታ የሚመለከቱ ከሆነ የቆሙት ለማን እና ለምን ኣላማ እንደሆነ ጥያቄ ዉስጥ የሚያስገባቸዉ መሆኑን ተረድተዉ ለህዝባችን ድምጽ ከመሆን ኣልፈዉ በተጨባጭ ከህዝባችን ጎን ቆመዉ ይህንን ክፉ ጠላት እንዲጋፈጡ ጥሪ እናቀርባለን።

እየደረሰብን ያለዉንም ጭቆና እና በደል ጣላትን በመለማመጥ ሳይሆን ጠላትን ተጋፍጦ ታግሎ በመጣል መሆኑን ሁላችንም ተረድተን በጋራ ሊያጠፋን የተነሳዉን ጠላት ለማጥፋት እንዲንነሳ ጥሪያችንን እናቀባለን።

በዚህም መሰረት የጠላት መጠቀሚያ ሆነዉ ህዝባንን ለማጥፋት እየዋሉ የሚገኙትን ማንኛዉም ሃብታችንንም ሆነ የኣገልግሎት ተቋማት ከጠላት መጠቀሚያ ነጻ ለማድረግም እንደምንቀሳቀስ መታወቅ ይኖርበታል። ይህንንም ለማድረግ ከመላዉ ኦሮሚያ የህዝባችንን ምርት ጭነዉ ወደ ትላልቅ ከተሞች የሚጓዙ ተሸከራካሪዎች ፍንፍኔን ጨምሮ ኣቅርቦት ማቅረብ እንዳይችሉ እስከማገድ ደረስ የተለያዩ እርምጃዎችን ለመዉሰድ መዘጋጀት ይኖርብናል። ስለዚህ በመላዉ ኦሮሚያ የሚገኘዉ ህዝባችን በቁጨት ህዝባንን እየገደለ ያለዉን ጥላት ለማን በርከክ በምናደርገዉ እልህ ኣስጨራሽ ትግል ላይ ከጎናችን በመሆን ትግሉን እንዲያፋፍም ጥሪ እናቀባለን።

ድል ለኦሮሞ ህዝብ

ከቄሮ ቢሊሱማ ኦሮሞ

ጥር 27, 2020

ፊንፍኔ; ኦሮሚያ