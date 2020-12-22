One of the many shocking atrocities being reported from the Tigray region.

December 22, 2020



This is what Abiy is telling the world he is on “law enforcement operation” in Tigrai where civilians have been safe.
Abiy and his army caused similar war crimes in Oromia, Sidama, Wolaita, Benishangul over the last 2&1/2 years but denied attention both at home and overseas.
Abiy Ahmed is a war criminal and must be treated as such by the world. #AbiyMustGo

