One of the enduring & debilitating political miscalculations of TPLF’s EPRDF was believing its own lies that a certain OPDO was a political party

PM Abiy was part of that costly miscalculation, a legacy he continued through his Prosperity Party coterie.

Taking cue from the bygone era’s order, PP has either jailed or disappeared members of two formidable opposition political parties, OLF & OFC, parties which could’ve played a significant role in stabilizing Oromia by cutting though its complicated fault lines, including religion.

But the two parties have hundreds of their offices out of use, including OLF’s HQ, which remains out of reach for its leaders. And those that the ruling PP didn’t jail, it has corrupted through state rent & fragmented & weakened the parties (adding to their own internal schism).

Now, leaders & members of OLF & OFC who are in jail including Jawar Mohammed, are in hunger strike since 2 weeks demanding, among others, the release of political prisoners. Instead of addressing this potentially crippling turn of event, the ruling PP has turned into EPRDF’s quintessential strategy: arrest more; harass & silence activists. There are now growing calls for region-wide return to the streets. Expect more of the same.

Oromia is on edge, & if there is one lesson from EPRDF’s bygone era, it’s that it takes more than one party to calm it.