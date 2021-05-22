On the first anniversary of the assassination of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, Minnesota to celebrate, honor, and commemorate his life and legacy. I’m so delighted to see this initiative come this far.

This July, on the first anniversary of the assassination of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, the iconic Oromo artists and activist murder in cold blood in June last year, we come together in Minnesota to celebrate, honor, and commemorate his life and legacy.

There is no greater honor than commemorating a man who refused to surrender his dignity and conviction, even as his life was threatened.