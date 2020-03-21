OMN:XIYYEEFANNAA KOROONAAVAAYIRASII IRRATTI MARII KALLATTII DR.JILCHAA DIRRIBII WALIIN(BITOOTESSA 21,2020



Biiroon Eegumsa Fayyaa Oromiyaa (BEFO) dhukkuba daddarbaa vaayirasii koronaa ilaalchisee hawaasa keenyaaf odeeffannoo karaa sarara bilbila bilisaa 6955 irratti kennuu akka jalqabe beeksisee jira. Lakkoofsa kanaan eeruu shakkamtoota vaayirasii koranaa kennuufis itti fayyadamu ni dandeessu. 6955 Sa’aa 24 tajaajila kenna. Itti fayyadamaa!

OMN weerarri dhukkuba vaayirasii kanaa hawaasa keenyarratti miidhaa hamaa akka hin geessisne xiyyeeffannoo ol’aanaadhaan odeeffannoo barbaachisoo ta’an hunda hordoftoota keenya biraan gahuurratti ciminaan hojjachuu kan itti fufu ta’a.

2nd Coronavirus Death Reported in Maryland

(nbcwashington)—A second Maryland resident has died due to the coronavirus, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The victim, a Baltimore County man in his 60s, had underlying medical conditions.

“A second Marylander has lost his life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Hogan said. “On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him.”

I am proud to announce that today we launched a new @WHO Health Alert messaging service via @WhatsApp. This service will provide the latest news & information on #COVID19, including details on symptoms and how to protect yourself. To subscribe, click here https://t.co/mUvOWlGfqC — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 20, 2020