OMN video showing when government forces fired and killed the cousin of the prominent Oromo singer, # HaacaaluuHundeessaa two weeks ago.

A lady can be heard saying: “Wayinee wayinee Abiyitu nu nyaate” “Abiyitu nu nyaate”- Translation: “Abiy played us” “Abiy betrayed us”

The singer’s body was in his parent’s house. Gov’t security showed up armed to take the body of the singer. Family and neighbors didn’t want to let them take away the body of their son.

It’s in fact uncertain time for Oromo and Ethiopia. We are not sure how things are unfolding for the poor country. #OromoProtests

OMN releases new footage where crowd is confronted by security forces and gun shots are heard during recent unrest

[WARNING This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.]

EthioTube