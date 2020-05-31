OMN : Turtii Ob. Mulunee Kakaa waliin taasifne Kutaa 2ffaa (Caamsaa 31, 2020)

OMN : Turtii Ob. Mulunee Kakaa waliin taasifne Kutaa 2ffaa (Caamsaa 31, 2020)

What the injustice is going on to the oromo people in that  Imperial country called Ethiopia ? now the terenyoch or neftenyas are doing what the TPLF mafias used to do to the Oromo people . That is why we are supporting  jaal Marroo!!

Oromoo bira: Oromoof aantummaa hin qabu naan jettu garuu qabsoo Oromoo keessa waanan tureef maatiin koo Ameerikaatti waggaa torbaaf baqatanii turan.
Bakka biraa: Asaaminaw Xiggee waanan qarqaareef maatiin koo Ameerikaatti waggaa torbaaf baqatanii turan.
Dhugaan kami?

#ICantBreath #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter

8 minutes 46 seconds for #GeorgeFloyd in Denver, CO. Lest we forget our own fallen, #ElijahMcClain#iCantBreathe #BreathingIsOurBirthright #StopKillingUs #BlackLivesMatter #NoMoreHashtags #Denver #DenCO

