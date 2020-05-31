OMN : Turtii Ob. Mulunee Kakaa waliin taasifne Kutaa 2ffaa (Caamsaa 31, 2020)
What the injustice is going on to the oromo people in that Imperial country called Ethiopia ? now the terenyoch or neftenyas are doing what the TPLF mafias used to do to the Oromo people . That is why we are supporting jaal Marroo!!
Oromoo bira: Oromoof aantummaa hin qabu naan jettu garuu qabsoo Oromoo keessa waanan tureef maatiin koo Ameerikaatti waggaa torbaaf baqatanii turan.
—–
Bakka biraa: Asaaminaw Xiggee waanan qarqaareef maatiin koo Ameerikaatti waggaa torbaaf baqatanii turan.
—–
Dhugaan kami?
OMN : Oduu Dilbataa – Caamsaa 31, 2020
#ICantBreath #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter
8 minutes 46 seconds for #GeorgeFloyd in Denver, CO. Lest we forget our own fallen, #ElijahMcClain. #iCantBreathe #BreathingIsOurBirthright #StopKillingUs #BlackLivesMatter #NoMoreHashtags #Denver #DenCO
