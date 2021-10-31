OMN- Oduu Ammee Waraanni Bilisummaa Oromoo Wallo Kamisee to’ataa jira jedhe. Heavy wars are going on in Oromia districts between the military forces of liberation of Oromia and those of Ethiopia. Confident reports said that the militia forces have captured several important districts and the wars are being spread in Addis Ababa.

This is the best of all. Many of the Oromia region have been cut off. Mobile and internet communication so that the wars that are going on in Oromia are not seen.

Battlefield report from Dessie city

Who is In Control of Dessie? || Battlefield Update