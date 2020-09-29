OMN: Marii Hayyoota Amantaa Waliin Kabaja Ayyaana Irreechaa Bara 2020 irratti (Ful 29, 2020)

Biyya Oromiyaa

There are few educated and politically active Gumuz in Benishangul state. Now the regime is completely removing all Gumuz from any and all positions of power in the region. Remember, Gumuz are not involved much in governance to start with because Amharic is the working language of the region. Now those who speak Amharic want to takeover the region totally.

OMN: Ibsa ejjannoo Paartii KFO irraa kenname (FUL 28/2020)

Odeessa

Ibsaa Nagawoo/Abbaan Goofaree Dheeysee Finfinneetii gara CANADA deemuuf osoo jedhuu booleetii deebisamuu dhageenye. Hoj_manee PPn ABO diiguuf itti kennite hin milkoofne, bu’aan yaadamees akka yaadametti hin argamne, kanaaf jidduu warra ABO pp,Hiltonitti waldhabdeen jajjabni uumamaati jira.

Gariin isaanii dogoggoraan waan itti galaniif Ummata keenyarraa cinne jedhanii gaabbiitti jiraatuu isaanii odeessi qabatamaan nugayee jira!