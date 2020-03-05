OMN: Mana Lubbummaa Najjoo (Bit 05,2020)

Torture, Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment

Article 1of the Convention Against Torture prohibits cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment defines torture as follows:

For the purposes of this Convention, the term “torture” means

any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person for such purposes

as obtaining from him or a third person information or a confession, punishing him for an act he or a third person has committed or is suspected of having committed, or intimidating or coercing him or a third person, or for any reason based on discrimination of any kind, when such pain or suf-

fering is inflicted by or at the instigation of or with the consent or acquiescence of a public official or other person acting in an official capacity. It does not include pain or suffering arising only from, inherent in or incidental to lawful sanctions.

Does what happened on members of OLF by governmwnt security forces constitute Torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment? Abduljebar Hussien

