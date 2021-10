“Justice for Hachalu” Shouted Protesters In Addis

Today’s Irreecha celebrations in Addis have turned into a protest against the @AbiyAhmedAli regime. Protesters demanded the release of all Oromo political prisoners inc prominent politicians like @Jawar_Mohammed and @BekeleGerba. pic.twitter.com/w8Wz3Zklf3

— Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) October 2, 2021