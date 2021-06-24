OMN Horn Odeessaalee Har’aa (Waxabajjii 24, 2021)

የህዝባችንን ድምጽ ገንዘብ እና ሥልጣንን አይሸጥም። ከኦፋ ምርጫ ጽ.�ቤት ኃላፍዎች እና ከምርጫ አስፈጻሚዎችን በገንዘብ፣ በከተማ እና በገጠር መሬት ስለገዛችሁ፤ እንዲሁም አንዳንድ እርካሽ የተቃዋሚ የፖለቲካ ፓርቲ አመራሮችና ተወካዮችን በገንዘብ ስለገዛችሁ የህዝብን ድምፅ የገዛችሁ ከመሰላችሁ ተሳስታችኋል።

ለማንኛውም የዚህች የቦንጋ ወጣት ሙርከኛ አሳዛኝ ቃለመጠይቅ ዛሬ #TMH ሚድያ ዳሰሳ ሁሉም ኢትዮጵያዊ ቢሰማው ይጠቅም ይሆናል። እግረመገዳችሁ ከፎቶው ዘመዶቻችሁ ፈልጉ!!

The New Formidable Ethiopia(What did you say sir?)

21/06/21 – (EP) Ethiopians are voting in what believed to be the first free multi-party election in the country despite the U.S. and EU intense pressure to disrupt it.

The US State Department said in a statement last week it “is gravely concerned about the environment” under which Ethiopia’s elections will be held.

Washington forecasted “chaos”, however, their assumption turned out to be wrong.

Some other political parties that are aligned with the terrorist TPLF group cried ‘foul’ and said that Abiy’s government had blocked the opportunity for free and fair elections by “leaving no room for truly competitive elections.”

Western mainstream media that are associated with the terrorist group have already called the election ‘dubious’ before it began.

Most Western observers have refused to monitor the election.

The European Union has long withdrawn its election observation mission to Ethiopia, calling the Addis government as “uncooperative”.

Nevertheless, Ethiopians were unheeded by the Western threats and blackmail, and the nation moved on with their first-ever peaceful casting.

47 parties are participating in the general and regional elections.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy’s Prosperity Party has 2,432 registered candidates contesting for seats at the parliament.

The major rival party to Abiy’s is the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, which has fielded 1,385 candidates.