OMN Horn Odeessaalee Har’aa (Waxabajjii 24, 2021)
አስመሳይ ፖለቲከኛ ነኝ ባይ ሌባን እንጂ ህዝባችንን በገንዘብ አትገዙም!
Ato Melese Mana
Ato Abebayehu Ermiyas
Mebratu Poulos
Ato Akalu Bafa
Ato Tibebu Abegaz
መዋረድ ካላማራችሁ በስተቀር ህዝባችንን አታሸብሩ። በሰላማዊ ህዝብ ላይ ያሰማራችሁትን ወታደር ቶሎ አስወጡ። ሰላማዊ ትግላችን ይቀጥላል፤ ህዝባችንም የሰላም ተምሳለትነቱን ይቀጥላል። በቅድመ-ምርጫ፣ በምርጫው ዕለት እና ድህረ-ምርጫ የፈፀማችሁትን ወንጀል ሁሉ ለህዝብ እና ለመንግሥት እናሳውቃለን።
ውርደት ለአጭበርባሪው፤ ድል ከእውነት ጋር ለቆመው ህዝባችን!
የህዝባችንን ድምጽ ገንዘብ እና ሥልጣንን አይሸጥም። ከኦፋ ምርጫ ጽ.�ቤት ኃላፍዎች እና ከምርጫ አስፈጻሚዎችን በገንዘብ፣ በከተማ እና በገጠር መሬት ስለገዛችሁ፤ እንዲሁም አንዳንድ እርካሽ የተቃዋሚ የፖለቲካ ፓርቲ አመራሮችና ተወካዮችን በገንዘብ ስለገዛችሁ የህዝብን ድምፅ የገዛችሁ ከመሰላችሁ ተሳስታችኋል።
National Electoral Board of Ethiopia- NEBE -የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድ Office of the Prime Minister-Ethiopia
Amanuel Della
ለማንኛውም የዚህች የቦንጋ ወጣት ሙርከኛ አሳዛኝ ቃለመጠይቅ ዛሬ #TMH ሚድያ ዳሰሳ ሁሉም ኢትዮጵያዊ ቢሰማው ይጠቅም ይሆናል። እግረመገዳችሁ ከፎቶው ዘመዶቻችሁ ፈልጉ!!
The New Formidable Ethiopia(What did you say sir?)
21/06/21 – (EP) Ethiopians are voting in what believed to be the first free multi-party election in the country despite the U.S. and EU intense pressure to disrupt it.
The US State Department said in a statement last week it “is gravely concerned about the environment” under which Ethiopia’s elections will be held.
Washington forecasted “chaos”, however, their assumption turned out to be wrong.
Some other political parties that are aligned with the terrorist TPLF group cried ‘foul’ and said that Abiy’s government had blocked the opportunity for free and fair elections by “leaving no room for truly competitive elections.”
Western mainstream media that are associated with the terrorist group have already called the election ‘dubious’ before it began.
Most Western observers have refused to monitor the election.
The European Union has long withdrawn its election observation mission to Ethiopia, calling the Addis government as “uncooperative”.
Nevertheless, Ethiopians were unheeded by the Western threats and blackmail, and the nation moved on with their first-ever peaceful casting.
47 parties are participating in the general and regional elections.
Prime Minister Dr Abiy’s Prosperity Party has 2,432 registered candidates contesting for seats at the parliament.
The major rival party to Abiy’s is the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, which has fielded 1,385 candidates.
It is expected that the two major parties will receive the ‘lion share’ of the votes.
Via: Eritrean Press
What is Eritrea’s Dream!!
Loltoota Abiyyi fi Isaayaas humna TDF akkasitti booji’amanii jiru.
TDF eenyummaa isaaf lolaa warri kan Abiyyi miindaaf loluu.
Isa Wayyaaneen gabbistee boojitu kun natti toleera .
ውጽኢት ወፍሪ ኣሉላ ብ ቁንጣሮ!
መን’ዩ ሕሩጭ ዝኸውን ዘሎ?
