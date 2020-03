OMN: DHIBEE KOROONAA ILAALCHISEE MARII OOGEYYII FAYYAA

I’ve never seen such ignorance! A bunch of young men gathered in Addis Ababa – bragging to beat coronavirus. #COVID19 #Ethiopia Sickening! pic.twitter.com/O9coUEADvz

The capital of Khat, Awaday will be hardest hit by the #coronavirus pandemic if the government of #Ethiopia don’t prioritize the people first. pic.twitter.com/MCPP76xj4f

This is good to see but hope the message that handwashing is only part of the solution is getting out. Social distancing = more important, as far as possible https://t.co/QCXBWWcHsC

