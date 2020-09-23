OMN: ቆይታ ከዶር አወል አሎ ጋር (Sept 23, 2020)

Transitional Government in Oromia

All citizens/residents of Oromia should have one and only one agenda: Establishing the Transitional Government of Oromia.

Why?

1. Ethiopia’s federal government is crumbling. The State of Tigray has its lawfully elected officials dealing with its peoples’ business.

2. The Amharas have the federal government apparatus, even if crumbling fending their business.

3. The southern nations and nationalities, the Somali and Afar as well as the Harari and Benishangul regions are being toyed with so that they provide the support Abiy Ahmed needs to show the wirld there is a country he is leading.

4. The Oromia regional government is in shambles and given the state of emergency under which it is being administered, it has no elected officials dealing with the needs of citizens of Oromia – whether Oromos or non-Oromos.

5. The collapse of Oromia and its government will have a multplier effect on the lives if its cutizens as well as Ethiopia. It will have significant consequences on individuals, families and the nation. Thus, all residents/ citizens of Oromia must work to establish a transitional government that works for their collective interests.

Who?