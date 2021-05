OLF chairman Dawud Ibsa’s residence is under attack in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia tonight by Abiy Ahmed’s government forces.

An attack on Dawud Ibsa is an attack directed against the Oromo people’s struggle for the right of self determination. Oromo people all over the world should react united to protest this act of state terrorism by Abiy Ahmed group, that has already declared war all over Ethiopia, particularly in Oromia and Tigray.

Jaal Daawud summii Dargii fi shira Wayyaaneen kan hin bannee Shiraa Bilxiginnaan hin baduu.

Salphisuu, reebuu fi dararuu dandeessu. Kanas irra aanaa.

Mana cabsuun hamilee cabsuu hin taatu