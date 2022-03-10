OLA West Shewa Oromia – Tigrayan protest – German Russian embassies in Ethiopia – Eritrean refugees

The cost of living is increasing

Ethiopian Statistics Service announced that the price increase is 33 points 6 percent registered. Although the Ahazus is 34.5% lower than the one recorded in January 2014, it is a clear sign that the cost of living is increasing.

Compared to last year’s February, the price of food items has increased by 41.9 percent on average. The report has shown that the price of grain products including teff, wheat and maize has shown a huge increase in prices of vegetables but the price of vegetables has been reduced in contrast. The price of non-food products has reached 22.9 percent.

Source:- New Forchu

Artache’s Note: This news has been modified to replace the word ‘eyashkolele’ with ‘add’.

I am sorry የኑሮ ውድነቱ እየጨመረ መጥቷል የዚህ ወር የዋጋ ግሽበት በ33 ነጥብ 6 በመቶ መመዝገቡን የኢትዮጵያ ስታቲስቲክስ አገልግሎት አስታወቀ። ምንም እንኳን አሃዙ በጥር ወር 2014 ከተመዘገበው 34.5 በመቶ በመጠኑ ያነሰ ቢሆንም፣ የኑሮ ውድነቱ እየጨመረ መሄዱን ግልፅ ማሳያ ነው። ካለፈው አመት የካቲት ወር ጋር ሲነጻጸር የምግብ እቃዎች ዋጋ በአማካይ በ41.9 በመቶ ከፍ ብሏል። ጤፍ፣ ስንዴ እና በቆሎን ጨምሮ የእህል ምርቶች ከፍተኛ የዋጋ መጨመር ያሳዩ ሲሆን የአትክልቶች ዋጋ ግን በአንጻራዊ ሁኔታ መቀነሱን ዘገባው አመልክቷል። የምግብ ነክ ያልሆኑ ምርቶች የዋጋ ግሽበት 22.9 በመቶ ላይ ደርሷል። ምንጭ፡- አዲስ ፎርቹን የአርታዒ ማስታወሻ፡ ይህ ዜና ‘እያሽቆለቆለ’ የሚለውን ቃል በ ‘መጨመር’ ለመተካት ተስተካክሏል። ይቅርታ