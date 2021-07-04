OLA Update: Duula Xumura Gabrummaa

Duula #XumuraGabrummaa
OLA Update #2 / 3rd July, 2021
WESTERN ZONE
July 1st, 2021
- Dabo district, Bunno Bedele – Units of the Ethiopian military attempting to enter the Adda Bole area were stopped by the Cibra Shanan Gibe brigade resulting in 11 enemy combatants killed and an unspecified number injured.
- Begi district, West Walaga*
- Abe Dongoro district, Horo Guduru*
July 2nd, 2021
- Ganji district, West Walaga – Units of the Ethiopian military attempting to enter the Lalisa Birbir area were stopped resulting in 7 enemy combatants killed and an unspecified number injured.
- Guma Gara Arba, Qondala district, West Walaga*
Oduu HaaraaAbiy kufaatii keessaa of baasuuf waamicha biyyaalessaa gochuuf jira.Waamichi kun maqaa biyya diigumsa irraa hambisuu jedhuun humna waraanaa haaraa leenjisuuf ta’uun beekameera. Kana hubachuun dargaggoonni Oromoo waamicha loltummmaa lubbuu Abiy dheeresssu kamuu keessatti akka hin hirmaanne dhaamameera.
Mootummaa Ce’umsaa Oromiyaa fi Dhukaasa Dhaabuu Naannoo Tigraay
