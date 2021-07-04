OLA Update: Duula Xumura Gabrummaa

July 4, 2021

Duula #XumuraGabrummaa

OLA Update #2 / 3rd July, 2021

WESTERN ZONE

July 1st, 2021

  • Dabo district, Bunno Bedele – Units of the Ethiopian military attempting to enter the Adda Bole area were stopped by the Cibra Shanan Gibe brigade resulting in 11 enemy combatants killed and an unspecified number injured.
  • Begi district, West Walaga*
  • Abe Dongoro district, Horo Guduru*

July 2nd, 2021 

  • Ganji district, West Walaga – Units of the Ethiopian military attempting to enter the Lalisa Birbir area were stopped resulting in 7 enemy combatants killed and an unspecified number injured.
  • Guma Gara Arba, Qondala district, West Walaga*
    Oduu Haaraa
    Abiy kufaatii keessaa of baasuuf waamicha biyyaalessaa gochuuf jira.
    Waamichi kun maqaa biyya diigumsa irraa hambisuu jedhuun humna waraanaa haaraa leenjisuuf ta’uun beekameera. Kana hubachuun dargaggoonni Oromoo waamicha loltummmaa lubbuu Abiy dheeresssu kamuu keessatti akka hin hirmaanne dhaamameera.

    Mootummaa Ce’umsaa Oromiyaa fi Dhukaasa Dhaabuu Naannoo Tigraay

     

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.