#OHRG-Message of Condolence by Oromia Human Rights Group – Refugees massacred in Yemen
March 9, 2021
The Oromia Human Rights Group has been horrified by first-hand reports of the killing of dozens of refugees in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, controlled by Houthi rebels.
In the evening of Sunday 7 March, at least 30 refugees were locked into an immigrant detention facility and killed by a grenade thrown into the cell, according to local reports.
While further information is being gathered about the incident, the Oromia Human Rights Group wishes to express its horror following this atrocity and sends heartfelt condolences to the victims and their relatives.
Oromo and other persecuted people from Ethiopia have been fleeing to Yemen for decades, despite its appalling treatment of refugees, making the dangerous sea passage from Djibouti, Somaliland or Puntland.
In Yemen, refugees have little legal protection and are prone to arbitrary detention, exploitation, violence and extortion.
