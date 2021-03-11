OHRG-Message of Condolence by Oromia Human Rights Group – Refugees massacred in Yemen March 9, 2021

The Oromia Human Rights Group has been horrified by first-hand reports of the killing of dozens of refugees in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, controlled by Houthi rebels.

In the evening of Sunday 7 March, at least 30 refugees were locked into an immigrant detention facility and killed by a grenade thrown into the cell, according to local reports.

While further information is being gathered about the incident, the Oromia Human Rights Group wishes to express its horror following this atrocity and sends heartfelt condolences to the victims and their relatives.