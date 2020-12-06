OGF Letter To The United Nations Security Council’s Decision To Intervene In The Ongoing War In Ethiopia

(OGF ) We, the undersigned member organizations of Oromia Global Forum (OGF) are writing to express our full support for and appreciation of the United Nations Security Council decision to intervene in the ongoing war in Ethiopia. According to sporadic reports, the war has already cost thousands of lives and destruction of critical infrastructure and properties.

The underlying causes of the conflict are deeper and span far beyond the subject region with the possibility of degenerating into a full-scale civil war. We thus wish to take this opportunity to also appeal to the UNSC to push for an all-inclusive dialogue among all critical stakeholders in the country, including the eight regional governments, and to draw your attention to the simultaneous gross-human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings that is taking place in Oromia.

The extrajudicial killings and incarcerations of prominent Oromo opposition party members and the supporters of the Oromo public at large has been going on for the last two years. The conflict in the region has already claimed tens of hundreds of Oromo lives and displaced more than 2.5 million Oromos, the largest Internally Displaced Population in the country.

We cannot stress enough that any peace talks and dialogs need to address the root cause of Ethiopia’s vicious cycle of violence including representatives of the Oromo people through their independent political organizations. We wholeheartedly believe that addressing the Oromo people’s political demand is addressing the root cause of the country’s political problems. The Oromo people are the largest ethno-national population in the country, more than 40% of Ethiopia’s population. Oromia is host to the AU headquarter, diplomatic corps, and international organizations.

The Oromo people played a key role in the creation of the current Federal arrangements and the Constitution of the country. In the past, several attempts have been made to reconcile the country’s long-standing political problems without addressing the root causes that have ravaged the country for more than half a century.

Your Excellencies,

Dr. Abiy Ahmed came to power for the most part on the backs of the Oromo people’s peaceful resistance against his former Party, the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition dominated by the TPLF. Between 2014 and 2018 alone, more than 5,000 Oromos were murdered, and tens of thousands were incarcerated, resulting in the resignation of his ex-PM Hilemariam Dassalegne and replaced by Dr. Abiy in 2018.

Unfortunately, soon after assuming power, PM Abiy Ahmed aligned himself with those hellbent on dismantling the Federal arrangement that hundreds of thousands of people sacrificed their lives, to institutionalize, replacing the dreaded imperial unitary system that promoted Amhara hegemony at the expense of the rights of more than 80 Nations and Nationalities to use their own language, govern themselves and develop their culture in their geographic regions.

To this end, PM Abiy and his newly formed Prosperity Party declared war on the Oromo people. Currently, part of the region is under military rule while the remaining parts are under undeclared military rule. Disenfranchised Oromo youths are back on the streets. People are arbitrarily arrested, tortured and killed. Prominent Oromo activists, political leaders, and community leaders are either in jail or killed. A large number of former youth peaceful resistance are forced to pick up arms and fight for their people’s right. Today, a political turmoil is going on in Oromia. Independent International human rights watch groups and Amnesty International have repeatedly reported on this.

Your Excellencies,

For the Oromo people, Abiy Ahmed’s administration does not represent their interests. Oromo political Organizations and activists with millions of supporters are in jail. When the Oromo Liberation Front’s leaders arrived in Addis Ababa on September 15, 2018, more than six million Oromos flooded the streets of Oromia to welcome them. Today, most of its leaders are in custody. Therefore, it is extremely important to ensure that any peace talks designed to bring about peace and stability in a country includes all critical stakeholders, especially independent Oromo political organizations representing over 40% of the population of that country. The stability of Oromia is a cornerstone for the stability of the country and the region.

In conclusion, we once again wish to strongly appeal to UNSC to ensure that any peace talks and dialogues involving Ethiopia includes representatives of all nations and nationalities in that country, especially the independent Oromo political Organizations.

With highest regards,

H.E. Ambassador Zhang Jun

Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the UN

H.E. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere

Permanent mission of France to the UN

H.E. Nebenzya Vasily Alekseevich

Permanent mission of Russian Federation to the UN

Her Excellency Dame Barbara Woodward

Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN

Ambassador Kelly Craft

Permanent Representative of U.S. Mission to the UN

H.E. Ambassador Philippe Kridelka

Permanent Mission of Belgium to the UN

H.E Ambassador Christoph Heusgen

Permanent Mission of Germany to the UN

H.E. Ambassador Sven Jürgenson

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Estonia to the UN

H.E Ambassador Jose Singer

Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to UN

H.E Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the UN

H.E Ambassador Moncef Baati

Permanent Mission of Tunisia to the UN

H.E. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy

Permanent Mission of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to UN,

H.E Ambassador Abdou Abarry

Permanent Representative of Niger to the UN

Respectfully,

Signatories:

Advocacy4Oromia

Bilal Oromo Dawa Center

Canaan Oromo Evangelical Church

Charismatic International Fellowship Church

DMV Oromo Islamic Center

FOCAS

Gaadisa Sabboontottaa KP

Global Gumii Oromial

Global Oromo Advocacy Group

Global Waaqeffannaa Council

Horn of Africa Genocide Watch

Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa

International Oromo Lawyers Association

International Oromo Women’s Organization

International Qeerroo Support Group

Network of Oromo Studies

Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa

Oromo Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church

Oromo Communities’ Association of North America

Oromo Community of Bergen

Oromo Community of Columbus Ohio

Oromo Community of Oslo

Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Los Angeles

Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area

Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society

Oromo Human Rights and Relief Organization

Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore

Oromo Parliamentarians Council

Oromo Political Prisoners Association

Oromo Relief Organization, ORA in USA

Oromo Resurrection Evangelical Church

Oromo Scholars and Professionals

Oromo Seniors Welfare & Benevolent Association In Victoria (OSWBAV) Inc.

Oromo Society of Science and Technology

Oromo Studies Association

Oromia Support Group

Our Redeemer Oromo Evangelical Churc

Tawfiq Islamic Center

Tawhid Oromo Islamic Center in Minnesota

Tumsa Sochii Haqa Oromoo

Union of Oromo Communities in Canad

United Oromo Chirstian Church in Australi

United Oromo Evangelical Churc

Wabii Maccaa Association

Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo SDA Church

