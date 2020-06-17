Ogaden rebels remnants threaten Ethiopia’s historic peace

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Summary

A group of activists told the Nation this week that violence is being targeted at members of particular clans in the region.

Dheere was an ally of Omer until the latter endorsed the formation of the Prosperity Party, fronted by Abiy, to replace the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front.

(nation)—When the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) agreed to stop violence in August 2018, it looked like a turning point in Ethiopia’s history.

Its remnants are now being accused of dismantling the very structures of the deal. A group of activists told the Nation this week that violence is being targeted at members of particular clans in the region.

“The administrations of the districts of Erer and Nogobalong are encouraging armed attacks on the Dini Haji,” said Mohamud Farah, a clan elders.

UNIFY CLANS

Dini Haji is a sub-clan of Shekhaal, one of the estimated 33 Somali clans and their subsets in the region.

“It is the remnants of ONLF that are fighting President Mustafa Muhumed Omer, who has tried to unify the clans,” Farah said, referring to an incident in May in which at least 12 people died.