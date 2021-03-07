Of eeggannoo cimaa! PPn duula sakatta’insa WBO Godinaalee garaa garaa keessatti gaggeessaa turte itti milkaa’uu waan dadhabdee

Of eeggannoo cimaa! PPn duula sakatta’insa WBO Godinaalee garaa garaa kee,
Dictator @AbiyAhmedAli calls on the Ethiopian youth & 110 million Ethiopians to join the military & police force to defend their country from what he said are enemies from near & afar that want to destroy Ethiopia. He’s clearly hell bent on creating another #Eritrea on steroids. pic.twitter.com/YvH4bFwGmt
— Meaza (@meazaG_) March 6, 2021
AANAA ANFILLOO
Bitootessa 7/2021 WBOn Zoonii Lixaa keessa sosso’u godina Qellem Wallaggaa ona Anfilloo ganda Hubbur jedhamu magaalaa ASHII fi MUGGIIN gidduutti kan argamtutti Konkolaataa waraana PP baattee fiigdu Boombiin WAADEE Kilaashiin HAXAA’EE du’aa fi madoon adabe.Kanneen madaa’an konkolaachisaa konkolaatichaa gurbaa BOOBII jedhamu dabalatee namni 13 hospitaala D/Dollootti guuramanii walirra ciciisaa jiru.Naannoon hospitaala D/Dolloo muddamsuu keessa waan jirtuuf uummanni of eeggannoo godhaa.
Gurbaan konkolaachisaan kun namni BOOBII jedhamu kun dhalataa magaalaa D/Dolloo ganda 04 yoo ta”u lukkee pp ta’uun hojii basaasummaas dabalatee hojjetaa turuu isaan kanaan dursa gorfamee akeekkachiifamee irraa deebi’uu hin dandeenye.Har’a kunoo dhiigni qulqullootaa isa qabuun hospitaala galee jira.Dhumni nama qoonqoof fiigduu lafa isheen itti duutu hin beekamu.
Suuraan kun kan konkolaachisaa BOOBII jedhamuuti.
Yoon hin dogoggorreef BOOBIIN kun maqaa Saree natti fakkaata.
Via: Gurmeessaa Lammii
Of eeggannoo cimaa
PPn duula sakatta’insa WBO Godinaalee garaa garaa keessatti gaggeessaa turte itti milkaa’uu waan dadhabdeef karaa bitamtoota ganda keessaa fi basaastota fayyadamuun shira armaan gadii kana hojjechaa jirt. gochi balaafamaan kun waltumsa poolisii Oromiyaa, RIB fi federaalaan akka gaggeeffamu adda baafanneera.Shirootni karoorfaman
1. Burqaa bishaanii fi laga WBO dhuga jedhamee yaadamutti summii naquu
2. Waraana irratti dadhabanii akka gatan fakkeessuun qoshooroo fi Isqaaxilaa summaa’e dhiisanii deemuu.
Kanaaf,WBO fi Uummatni keenya jabeessee akka of eegu gad jabeessinee beeksisna.
WBOn haa waaru
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
Oduu Gaddaa
Godina Horroo Guduruu, aanaa Abee Dongoroo keessatti jiraattotni 41 caalan humna waraanaa shiftaa PPdhaan ajjeefamaniiru. Ajjeechaa sabaan daangeffame fakkaatu raawwatame kana keessatti PPn wayita addunyaa biratti salphifamtee uummatni biyyattiis bilisummaa gaafachaa jirutti xiyyeeffannoo jijjiiruu fi olola miidiyaadhaaf akka raawwate bira geenyeerra. Ajjeechaa kanas WBOtu Amaaraa/Walloo/ irratti raawwate jechuuf akka jiran dhageenyee waan jirruuf dursinee haa saaxillu
Shira itti ejjennee saaxilla
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
Oduu Leenjii Waraanaa
Sudaan baqattootaaf Leenjii Waraanaa kennaa jirti. Baqattootni dhalattoota Tigraay tahan kumaatamaan Sudaan galuun isaanii kan beekamu yoo tahu, kanneen keessaa 15,000 ol wiirtuu leenjii waraanaa Sudaan keessatti leenjii loltummaa fudhachaa jiraachuun barameera. PPn lola Itoophiyaa keessaa,Kan Matakkal dabalatee Egypt fi Sudaan harka qabu jedhee ibsa kennuun ni yaadatama.
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
Do the world’s ‘heavy wait’ nations infelicitous cri de coeur deliver a churning Ethiopia from foundering?
A squawk only when it is to little too late!
Ethiopia for more than a century and half till right now made so many endeavors with blunders to annex and then rule different nations of independent states through an iron will. From monarchs to emperors and to present days fraudulent leaders, the people of Ethiopia shouldered life’s ups and downs on the hands of tyrants. The scourges exploits rather than being checked and despised was praised and millions of pennies were injected in to it as humanitarian aid, poverty eradication, disease control, capacity building, economic development, women and children fund extra reasons being sighted though none of these ghost organizations benefited their subjects.
The West and the rest invested in Ethiopia as an strategic ally; even many called,the resource richest and at the same time nations poorest country in the world,their junior partner. An unaudited currency flow to the hands of greedy incompetent goofs at the Oval Office become the killing machines the world is observing today! Aid for humanity is destroying humans in Ethiopia. From Minlk’s breasts and arms chopping strategy during invasion to Teferi Mekonnen’s style of hanging Oromo nationalists as a gesture of silence to others not to commit the same ‘mistake’; from Mangistu’s red terror pronouncements: ‘all those who are not with us are against us, and should they die’ to TPLF’s quarter a century stay on power while plundering, displacing, jailing, torturing, killing and committing so many atrocious acts; Ethiopia for the rest of the world is just a poor landlocked East African country which should the affluent has to show a bit of charity as a less fortunate nation than theirs.
This is such an act of ignorance and above all is a sign of blessings to the oppressors to rampantly kill innocents and goes unchecked only to receive another rounds of donations in the name of restoring ‘peace and stability’ to the country. You kill innocents who are out on the streets chanting bread for the starved and you be rewarded money as an aid to restore rules and orders-goes the norm! But when it is to much to put up with even a small rat never dies without giving it a burl to untie itself from a trap set for it!
A nation wide storm that has engulfed Ethiopia specially by the barehanded Oromo youths movement is a witness to such unchecked norms of kill and get a blessings to rinse a bloody hand. Very regrettable though all the sacrifices made and those priceless children’s blood is now in vain again. Too early celebrations, praises, adores and blessings spoiled it all. A Nobel peace prize award ‘winner’ is a deadly killer beast now! Abiy Ahimed Ali proved all infirm politicians wrong!He furnished haunting skeletons for his thrones pillow and is on the quest of paving way for the dead’s sprites to crown their unfinished project which death apart them from: keep colonizing the free states of Ethiopia!
Invisible Ghosts are ‘leading ‘ Ethiopia and a human sacred is being made to please the dead sprites’ wish at Abiy Ahimed’s palace.
Do the world’s ‘heavy wait’ nations infelicitous cri de coeur deliver a churning Ethiopia from foundering? Don’t call me a prophet of doom though for me it seems a squawk only when it is to little too late! For Ethiopia: brother in crimes of the West and the rest has fratricide and become a brothel to crime gangs!
