Of eeggannoo cimaa! PPn duula sakatta’insa WBO Godinaalee garaa garaa keessatti gaggeessaa turte itti milkaa’uu waan dadhabdee

Ethiopia for more than a century and half till right now made so many endeavors with blunders to annex and then rule different nations of independent states through an iron will. From monarchs to emperors and to present days fraudulent leaders, the people of Ethiopia shouldered life’s ups and downs on the hands of tyrants. The scourges exploits rather than being checked and despised was praised and millions of pennies were injected in to it as humanitarian aid, poverty eradication, disease control, capacity building, economic development, women and children fund extra reasons being sighted though none of these ghost organizations benefited their subjects.

The West and the rest invested in Ethiopia as an strategic ally; even many called,the resource richest and at the same time nations poorest country in the world,their junior partner. An unaudited currency flow to the hands of greedy incompetent goofs at the Oval Office become the killing machines the world is observing today! Aid for humanity is destroying humans in Ethiopia. From Minlk’s breasts and arms chopping strategy during invasion to Teferi Mekonnen’s style of hanging Oromo nationalists as a gesture of silence to others not to commit the same ‘mistake’; from Mangistu’s red terror pronouncements: ‘all those who are not with us are against us, and should they die’ to TPLF’s quarter a century stay on power while plundering, displacing, jailing, torturing, killing and committing so many atrocious acts; Ethiopia for the rest of the world is just a poor landlocked East African country which should the affluent has to show a bit of charity as a less fortunate nation than theirs.

This is such an act of ignorance and above all is a sign of blessings to the oppressors to rampantly kill innocents and goes unchecked only to receive another rounds of donations in the name of restoring ‘peace and stability’ to the country. You kill innocents who are out on the streets chanting bread for the starved and you be rewarded money as an aid to restore rules and orders-goes the norm! But when it is to much to put up with even a small rat never dies without giving it a burl to untie itself from a trap set for it!