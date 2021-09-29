ODUU AMMEE Oduuwwan jajjaboo Oolmaa Oromiyaa fi Ethiopia Oduu Guyyaa Har’aa
GAMTAA MEDIA
Dinkisa Debela New Oromo Music 2021-Caaltuu 1000-Vision Entertainment coming soon
OMN_Oduu Ijoo (Fulb 29, 2021)
The @ICRCEthiopia told us they are unable to transfer the PoWs who are currently under our custody due to pressure from the Abiy regime. This the second time that the ICRC has been unable to discharge their duties due to pressure from #Ethiopia-n authorities. @PYoussefICRC
— Odaa Tarbii (@OdaaTarbiiWBO) September 28, 2021
We the Oromo people are in a SWEET spot right now! We have STRONG AND YOUNG leaders and a highly motivated fighting force with thousands more lining up to join our Oromo Liberation Army!
Forward to an Independent Oromo Republic!
LET US STAND BY OUR OROMO LIBERATION ARMY WITH ALL WE HAVE GOT!