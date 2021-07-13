Oduun aagaa dhagahuuf jirrus gootichaan as dhihaachaa adeemaa jirti.

July 13, 2021

Oduun aagaa dhagahuuf jirrus gootichaan as dhihaachaa adeemaa jirti. Kutannoo fi jajjabinaan fuulduratti hanga galma bilisummaa seenutti!

Fraol Balcha

The Amharic cities that the Tigre has taken over and the rebels have taken inside. I have received many videos AFMEER TV till soon.

Protests going on in the city of Gonder in prison
The Amharas who have condemned the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after they couldn’t defend themselves from Tigre, they are blaming them. Come and defend us from the force of another man.

There is an army organisation in Amhara region after fighting against each other till yesterday and today the border between Tigre and the two sides are held.
The game is just beginning, we don’t dig a message about the situation in Ethiopia.

ህዝባዊ የትግል ጥሪ ከአብን ‹የራያ ኮረምና አለማጣ አካባቢዎች በትህነግ እጅ ስር እንዲወድቁ ግልፅ የሆነ የፖለቲካ አቋም የወሰደ መንግስታዊ ክፍል አለ

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.