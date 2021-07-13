Oduun aagaa dhagahuuf jirrus gootichaan as dhihaachaa adeemaa jirti. Kutannoo fi jajjabinaan fuulduratti hanga galma bilisummaa seenutti!

The Amharic cities that the Tigre has taken over and the rebels have taken inside. I have received many videos AFMEER TV till soon.

Protests going on in the city of Gonder in prison

The Amharas who have condemned the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after they couldn’t defend themselves from Tigre, they are blaming them. Come and defend us from the force of another man.

There is an army organisation in Amhara region after fighting against each other till yesterday and today the border between Tigre and the two sides are held.

The game is just beginning, we don’t dig a message about the situation in Ethiopia.

ህዝባዊ የትግል ጥሪ ከአብን ‹የራያ ኮረምና አለማጣ አካባቢዎች በትህነግ እጅ ስር እንዲወድቁ ግልፅ የሆነ የፖለቲካ አቋም የወሰደ መንግስታዊ ክፍል አለ

