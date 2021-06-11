Oduu Waxabajjii 11,2021|| Tarkaanfii WBO tii fi PPn Filannoo irra Abdii murachu

#BREAKING : Armed fire ‘killed 27 soldiers of the federal government and 10 injured in the war in’ Western Oromia…

27 security forces were killed and 10 others were injured in the Horo Guduru region of Oromia, the attack occurred in Akayu district and Jargeda Jarte where the security forces were taken seven weeks ago, so that they could fight armed militia. Just said they are part of OLA.

Armed rebels attacked at 5 am this morning according to local militants who claimed they were in the area…

We are armed with heavy weapons including ‘ Defense ‘ and ‘ heavy guns….

The Oromia Liberation Army ‘ OLA ‘ has a heavy war against the ‘ Federal Government of Ethiopia ‘ and Oromia ‘ and it is reported that the war is going on.

Source..Ethiopian’insider..