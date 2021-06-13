Oduu Tarkaanfii WBO Giddu gala Oromiyaa Guyyaa kaleessaa 12/6/2021 Gootichi waraana bilisummaa oromoo Zoonii GG konyaa kaabaa fi Kaaba lixa shaggar keessa sochu’u;ganama barii sa’aatii 11:00 irratti Aanaa Dagam Ganda Yayyaa Haroo jedhamu waajjira pp Fi Buufata waraana PP kaambii Qrree jedhamu barbaadeesse jira. WBO’n haaluma fakkaattuun ona Yaayyaa Haroo bakka addaa Kobashee jedhamutti haxxee hidhuun humna pp paatiroolii lamaa Guututti barbadeesun waraanaPP 30 Ajeesee Humna lafoon deemtu10 ajeesee14 maddoo damdamii hin qabneen adabee jira. lola kana keessaatti Koloneel Ababaw namni jedhamu Dhalataan Godina Arsii warra du’an kana keessatti akka argamu Ajajaan WBO Onichaa ibsan. Reeffa fi madoo ambulaansii 3 fi paatiroolii 2’n feetee gara godina shawaa Kaaba magaalaa ficheetti deemte. Injifannoon ummata oromoof

For armed struggle to be successful, it has to attract/recruit fighters and also make money to sustain itself. This is the minimum requirement. Diplomacy, foreign relation, communication and governance of liberated areas comes next.

OLA is not recruiting enough, and makes little money. Don’t ask me how money is made. It is just stupid question.

This is why OLA has fallen short (despite its enormous strides) of quickly growing and becoming large, strong mechanised army that can hold and defend liberated areas.