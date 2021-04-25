Oduu Simbirtuu: Kaadhimamtoonni Mootummaa Biltsiginnaa hedduun filannoo keessaa bahuuf murteessanii sochii godhaa jiru.

“Itiyoophiyaan lammiilee biyyattii ajjeesaa ijaaramtu,biyyi saba koo nyaattee awwaalcha saba kootirratti ijaaramtu biyya otuu hin taane iddoo awwaalchati. Kana keessaa Oromiyaan biyya taatee dhalachuu qabdi. Waraanni Ittisa Oromiyaa waan danda’u godhaa jira. Haa deeggarru. Itiyoophiyaan kuftee jirti. Yoo kana caala kuftu …Tigraayirratti hin kuftu,Amaararratti h8n kuftu,Somaalerratti hin kuftu walumaa galatti naannoo biroorratti hin kuftu. Oromoo fi Oromiyaarratti kufti. Handhuurri biyyattii Oromiyaadha. Magaalli handhuura biyyattii,Handhuurri siyaasa biyyattii,diinagdeen biyyatti hunduu Oromiyaadha maddi isaa. Kanaaf warri hunduu gaafa sana Dantaa isaanii kabachiifachuuf malee Oromoodhaaf Oromiyaadhaf kan dhimmamu hin jiru. Kanaafuu Oromiyaa ijaarrachuuf yeroon amma.” Dr Tseggaayee Araarsaa Afaan Amaariffaan kan jedhan keessaa.
Removing Abere Adamu, the head of the criminal cartel known as Amhara Special Force, will not absolve him and the criminal cartel he led from the genocide and ethnic cleansing they committed on the people of Tigray, Benishangul-Gumuz, Kimant, Wollo, and Oromia. He should be apprehended and charged, and the criminal cartel he established, the Amhara Special forces, must be dissolved, disarmed and demobilized!
Sweden must also seriously consider charging him either at local court or at the ICC.
Similarly, Agegnew Teshager, the head of the Amhara Region, and Ato Demeke Mekonen, supreme head of all Amhara supremacist forces, including the criminal cartel known as Amhara Special Forces, must be removed from their positions and held accountable.
