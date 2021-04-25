Oduu Simbirtuu: Kaadhimamtoonni Mootummaa Biltsiginnaa hedduun filannoo keessaa bahuuf murteessanii sochii godhaa jiru. “Jeeqamuu siyaasaa fi dadhabuu mootummaa MM Abiyyi Ahimad yaaddoo guddaa keesa nu galcheera, nageenya lammmilees balaarra buuseera “kan jedhan kaadhimamtoonni Paartii Biltsiginnaa kunniin gaaffilee hedduu kaasanii jiru. Yeroo gabaabatti gaaffileen kun hin deeb’ian taananis filannoo keesa akka bahan dhaadatanii jiru. Kaadhimamtoonni kunniin hedduun isaanii naannoo Amaaraa, magaala Finfinnee fi naannoo kibbaatti kan PP bakka bu’anii dorgamuuf qopha’anii dhas jedhameera.Karaa biraatin mootummaan Itoophiyaa muddama guddaa keessa galee waan jiruuf guutuu biyyattiiti labsii muddamaa buusuun Bulchiinsa Waraanaa labsuu akka danda’u himamaa jira. “Itiyoophiyaan lammiilee biyyattii ajjeesaa ijaaramtu,biyyi saba koo nyaattee awwaalcha saba kootirratti ijaaramtu biyya otuu hin taane iddoo awwaalchati. Kana keessaa Oromiyaan biyya taatee dhalachuu qabdi. Waraanni Ittisa Oromiyaa waan danda’u godhaa jira. Haa deeggarru. Itiyoophiyaan kuftee jirti. Yoo kana caala kuftu …Tigraayirratti hin kuftu,Amaararratti h8n kuftu,Somaalerratti hin kuftu walumaa galatti naannoo biroorratti hin kuftu. Oromoo fi Oromiyaarratti kufti. Handhuurri biyyattii Oromiyaadha. Magaalli handhuura biyyattii,Handhuurri siyaasa biyyattii,diinagdeen biyyatti hunduu Oromiyaadha maddi isaa. Kanaaf warri hunduu gaafa sana Dantaa isaanii kabachiifachuuf malee Oromoodhaaf Oromiyaadhaf kan dhimmamu hin jiru. Kanaafuu Oromiyaa ijaarrachuuf yeroon amma.” Dr Tseggaayee Araarsaa Afaan Amaariffaan kan jedhan keessaa.

Removing Abere Adamu, the head of the criminal cartel known as Amhara Special Force, will not absolve him and the criminal cartel he led from the genocide and ethnic cleansing they committed on the people of Tigray, Benishangul-Gumuz, Kimant, Wollo, and Oromia. He should be apprehended and charged, and the criminal cartel he established, the Amhara Special forces, must be dissolved, disarmed and demobilized!