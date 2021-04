Oduu Simbirtuu #Finfinnee! Mootummaa federaalaa keessatti gareen sadi uumamee, Oduu Simbirtuu #Finfinnee Mootummaa federaalaa keessatti gareen sadi uumamee, Wal ugguruu fi wal hunkuruun itti fufeera! Akka odeeffannoo FSM maddeen amanamoo irraa argatetti mootummaa keessatti garee saditu (3) uumame. -Garee 1ffaa, mootummaan Itoophiyaa MM Abiyyi Ahimadiin durfamu rakkoo siyaasaa uumamaa jiru furuu hin dandeenye waan taheef diigamee, Heerri hojiirra jirus ugguramee, koreen Bulchiinsa Yeroo Waraana fi Siivilii akka dhabbatu kan barbaadu, -Garee 2ffaan, Komaandi Poostii yeroo ammaa jabeessuudhaan humnoota keessoo mootummaa fi alaan morman rukutuun, filannoo akkuma tahetti darbuun itti fufuu kan jedhu. Garee 3ffaan, Bulchiinsa yeroo ammaa jalatti filannoo baatii ja’aaf dheeressuu, hidhamtoota siyaasaa hiikuu fi mariin siyaasaa hunda hirmachise yaa eegalamu jedha. Gareen kun akkanaan malee uummata Itoophiyaa fi haawaasa addunyaatti araaramuu hin dandeenyu yaada jedhu dhiyeesse. Gareen sadeenuu humna waraanaa, caasaa paartii, deeggarsa biyya alaa, abbootii qabeenyaa fi tikaa keessatti Ijaarsa adda addaa waan qabaniif garri itti bahu hin beekamne! Finfinne Star Media Professor Berhanu Nega came back to Ethiopia with an Eritrean passport and it took him only three weeks to regain Ethiopian nationality (Ethiopian passport).

On the other hand, Jawar Mohammed was refused an Ethiopian passport although he presented full documentation that he had relinquished his US citizenship. His application was dragged on and on for several months with the national electoral board issuing statements after statements all in an attempt to bar him from participating in the upcoming national elections.

When authorities realised that this was not a battle they would win, they attempted to have Jawar assassinated, and when that assassination attempt was thwarted, they put him behind bars on trumped up charges. This one is for the history books.

— Please note that this is not a travel document but a passport, which means that Professor Berhanu Nega was a full-fledged Eritrean citizen.