Oduu Simbirtuu: Ajajaan humna Waraanaa Eertiraa, jeneraal Filiippos WoldeYohaannis waldhabdee waraana Eertiraa gidduutti dhalateen rasaasaan rukkutamuun dhagahame.

Yeroo ammaa kana waraana Eertiraa keessatti warra baddaa(Tigiraay waliin firummaa qabaniifi Warra gammoojjii hordoftoota amantaa musliimaa kan baay’atan ,Hamaasen aangoo siyaasaa kan harkaa qaban gidduutti waldhabinsi guddaan jiraachuun mirkanaa’eera.

Eritrean Chief of staff, General Filipos Weldeyohanes, reportedly visited Ethiopia

May 9, 2020

Eritrean Chief of staff and Defense Minister, General Filipos Weldeyohanes, reportedly visited Ethiopia days after Eritrean President Isayas Afeworki returned to his country after two days of an official working visit amid Coronavirus state of emergency in Ethiopia.

The business of his visit is said to be of “mutual concern” for both countries, according to Eritrean News sources.

Ethiopian State media have not covered the story.

After ending well over two decades of state of war, Ethiopia and Eritrea have been holding a series of bilateral consultations to elevate bilateral ties and cooperation on a range of issues including regional security.

The Eritrean President has visited Ethiopia about five times since July 2018.

Cover photo credit: Tesfa News Net, Eritrean News Source

Source: borkena

esiyyas afwarqi saahiba Dr Abiyi fonqolchi irrati taasifame kumaandoon adda fedraalra maqaleti ergam