Oduu Oowwituu: “Du’ee Argamaa Malee Angoo Hin Lakkisuu,” Abiy Ahmad Alii !!

May 31, 2021

“Murteen Ameerikaan murteessite, Itoophiyaa qofa miti, Ameerikaafillee #adagaa guddaa qaba!” Kan Ameerikaa dhiisaati, Itoophiyaafuu akka adagaa qabu baga bartan yaa Ob. Qajeelaa Mardaasaa!🙄
 
“Du’een bada malee aangoo gadi hin lakkisu” jedhe Abiy Ahmad. Kana sagaleen amma dhageessan malee bilbila nama irraa guuree namoota sodaatu hundatti erga himuu eegalee waggaa 2 oli. “Waggaa 10’nif” jechuun isaa xiqqo inumaayyuu amma waan abdii kutatee fooyyesse fakkaata. Egaa kanaaf filannoon kan sobaati jechaa turre. Kanaaf Abiy nama aangoo irratti du’u jechaa turre. Kanaaf namoota ummatni ni filata jedhee yaadu hidhe. Kanaaf paartiilee ummatni ni filata jedhu filannoo keessaa akka bahan godhe. Haasaa isaa keessatti filannoo kana salphaatti moo’anneerra jedhe. Filannoo dursee moo’ate baasii itti baasuun hin barbaachisu. Kanuma jechaa turre. Kana caala ragaan hin jiru. Garuu Abiy waggaa 10 dhiisii kana booda guyyaa lakkaawataa jira.
“Never believe anything in politics until it has been officially denied”
 
 

