Oduu Oowwituu: “Du’ee Argamaa Malee Angoo Hin Lakkisuu,” Abiy Ahmad Alii
Prime minister of #Ethiopia @AbiyAhmedAli caught saying in a leaked video ‘’we won’t give up power for the next 10 years.’’ He says it’ll be a blood bath before he steps down. He also claims that he has already won the election before the election is even held. @POTUS @SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/X0B4MIrcxH
— Maebel ንትግራይ (@AhmedMaebel) May 31, 2021
NEWS: The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed stated in a meeting secretly recorded by a ETHIOPIAN media which hears the Prime Minister saying he won’t leave power until he dies for the rest 10 years. And that he will shed blood.
Source: Secret recording of PM. pic.twitter.com/AvTkqDxZcs
— The Low Ethiopian Reports (@LEKReports) May 31, 2021
“Murteen Ameerikaan murteessite, Itoophiyaa qofa miti, Ameerikaafillee #adagaa guddaa qaba!” Kan Ameerikaa dhiisaati, Itoophiyaafuu akka adagaa qabu baga bartan yaa Ob. Qajeelaa Mardaasaa!
“Du’een bada malee aangoo gadi hin lakkisu” jedhe Abiy Ahmad. Kana sagaleen amma dhageessan malee bilbila nama irraa guuree namoota sodaatu hundatti erga himuu eegalee waggaa 2 oli. “Waggaa 10’nif” jechuun isaa xiqqo inumaayyuu amma waan abdii kutatee fooyyesse fakkaata. Egaa kanaaf filannoon kan sobaati jechaa turre. Kanaaf Abiy nama aangoo irratti du’u jechaa turre. Kanaaf namoota ummatni ni filata jedhee yaadu hidhe. Kanaaf paartiilee ummatni ni filata jedhu filannoo keessaa akka bahan godhe. Haasaa isaa keessatti filannoo kana salphaatti moo’anneerra jedhe. Filannoo dursee moo’ate baasii itti baasuun hin barbaachisu. Kanuma jechaa turre. Kana caala ragaan hin jiru. Garuu Abiy waggaa 10 dhiisii kana booda guyyaa lakkaawataa jira.
“Never believe anything in politics until it has been officially denied”
