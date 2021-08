Oduu Injifannoo. Fincaa’aan Duuba Warshaalee fi Maddeen Annisaa Maddisiisan Irratti Xiyyeeffanna.

Viva OLA! Finca’aa sugar factory of Eastern Wallagga now falls under the control of OLA – https://t.co/SDulv9MJ7n pic.twitter.com/UAgeblU1Ny — Kichuu (@kichuu24) August 20, 2021

The TPLF troops who are in the front opening of the war in Gonder Debre Tabor are getting stronger day by day.