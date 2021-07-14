ODUU Hatattama WBO Oromiya Qabachu tplf Nafxanya barbadesu marro Getaacho Abiy Moha oromo
Lunatic Abiy Ahmed and Shimalis Abdissa will not escape the responsibility of tomorrow for sending Oromiya national security forces financed and sustained by Oromiyan public resources to advance the cause of expansionists and settlers in the northern party of Ethiopia.
Make no mistake, there is no jurisdiction whatsoever which allows regional security forces to involve in conventional war.
Oromiya-wide mass action is needed to counter this madness!
” A LARGE NUMBER of Oromia Regional state security forces are being sent” to fight against the TDF–the conclusion is mine…Rest assured, the fate of these so called “Oromia Security Forces” is not going to be any different from that of the supposedly better trained and equipped “Ethiopian National Defense Force” or the Chauvinist, Gun-totting, Amhara IDIOTS who perished and are still perishing daily in Tegaru Country…
Why? Because Wars are won ONLY when the fighters have something they truly believe in, the absence or the denial of which is unacceptable, unbearable, AND is therefore worth dying for…The TDF DID not annihilate the Armies and Militias of their Habesha/Amhara Cousins so decisively, in such a short order, because they are Super-Human (although some TPLF Cadres would like you to believe that…)It is because they WERE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LAND, FAMILY, AND DIGNITY!!! What is an Oromo who HAS any sensibilities fighting for, against the People of Tigray in Tigray, regrdless of his or her professed disdain for the TPLF? The answer is self-evident: NOTHING!!! So, those Oromo Cannon-Fodders who are, perhaps, also forcibly marched into this war would SURRENDER or CUT LOOSE and RUN, at the first opportunity they get…Do you want to test my premise of how Wars are won when the combatants believe they have SOMETHING WORTH DYING FOR? Take the Qeero (Oromo Youth) uprising against the TPLF Military Cabal in Ethiopia in 2017/2018…Oromo Youth, bare handed, without any implements of war, apart from the occasional rock hurled at Getachew Reda’s “Federal Anti-RIOT Police Force” , CHASED AWAY the vaunted TPLF Security Forces and Paramilitary Murderers out of Finnfine/Addis Abeba!!! You see, HUMANS, unlike ANIMALS, need SOMETHING THEY BELIEVE IS WORTH DYING FOR to fight til the end, AND come out victorious in wars. In this equation, time is the only variable! So the next time you hear Amhara & TPLF Chauvinists say that the Oromo are NOT good fighters (Hamot Yelachewum!) I hope you (if you are an Oromo,) would let them know that they will soon enough find out, WHEN WE DISMANTLE THEIR INHUMANE, ANTI-OROMO SYSTEM AND SEND THE GUARDIANS OF IMPERIAL ETHIOPIA PACKING OUT OF OUR LAND!!! In the meantime, I will FEEL NO PAIN for the so called “Oromia State Security Forces” who are GOING TO PERISH FIGHTING AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF TIGRAY WILLINGLY! I hope those who are smart enough to realize that this is NOT a War they SHOULD be dying in, will turn their guns on their TRUE enemy, i.e, Abiy Ahmed, Bacha Dabale
(AKA Baghdad Bob)and the rest of the Oromo-in-Name-Only protectors of Menelik’s legacy–Imperial Ethiopia!
I have an immense respect for the People of Tigray, hence, as much as I despise the TPLF, as a proud Oromo,I regret that IGNORANT Oromo militias are going to die in a war THEY HAVE NO BUSINESS TAKING PART IN! For that crime, I hope the time will soon come when we will put Abiy Ahmed, Shemelis Abdissa, Taye Danda, Alemu Sime, Bacha Dabale, et al. ON TRIAL FOR CRIMES AGAINST THE OROMO NATION AND PEOPLE!
Let’s Stand with THE OROMO LIBERATION ARMY!!! FREEDOM IS NOT FREE!!!
FORWARD TO AN INDEPENDENT OROMO REPUBLIC, CONCEIVED IN LIBERTY, FOR ALL WHO WOULD BIND THEIR FATE AND DESTINY TO THAT OF THE OROMO NATION AND PEOPLE!
NOTHING LESS SHOULD BE ACCEPTABLE!