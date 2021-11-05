ODUU Hatattama Waraani 700 ol WBOti makamana ammas WBO humnoota siyaasa 9 ofitii maku

Battlefield Ethiopia- Nov 5th, Foreign nationals ordered out of Addis Ababa

Ethiopian PM rebuffs US envoy – EU set to impose sanctions over Ethiopian conflict

The Oromia youth who were told about the opening of the wars that occurred and are learning.

A two-day conference held in Washington DC which was held by the US government for nine ethnic groups has recently reached an agreement about the names of the organizations.

The ethnic groups that united in the federal government. Ethnic Federalism read below the list of names of organizations.

1Afar Revolutionary Democrac Unity front 2 Awgo Democrac Movement 3 somali State Resistance 4 Bnushagul people Liberation Army 5 Oromo Liberation Front 6 Gambella people Liberation Army 7 Global kimant people and justice Democrac Party 8 sidama National Liberation Front 9 Tigray People,s