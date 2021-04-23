ODUU Hatattama Jeneraal Marroon kumaando kuma 3000 ebisuu TPLF waran Bayye fixu kuno |Moha Oromo
የህወሓት ርዝራዥ ማን ነው?፤ “የጁንታው” ቅሪትስ እነማን ናቸው?| ETHIO FORUM
ዶ/ር አቢይ ያናደዳቸውና ያስቆጣቸዉ ምንድን ነዉ? /ከዚህ በፊት ያላጋጠመ የሴቶች ጥቃት በትግራይ አጋለጠ/ በትግራይ ላይ የመጀመርያውን መግለጫዉን አወጣ
Oromoon Har’a irree tokkummaan waliin dhaabbatuun jaalatee filatee qofa osoo hin taane haalluu dirqiin isa tokkoomsa. Irree tokkummaa Oromummaa keessaa kan utaalee bahu akka Hoolaa badii bineensaan nyaatama. Amma guyyaan gurmuun tokkummaa keenyaa Inni dhugaan yeroon itti ititu! Ni Injifanna, Biyyas Niqabaanna! Sanammoo nigoona!! WBO! Kallacha Qabsoo Oromootaa!!
The Oromia International Bank, the part of the capital city of Amhara Bahir Dar which was looted today and the building of the bank was destroyed. Did you know why it was built?
It’s war and hate that the Oromo people have for Ethiopia has put their feet to the destruction.
