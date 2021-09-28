ODUU Hatattama Jaal marroon Abiy fi Birhaanuu Julaa akeekkachiise waraana bayye eybise

Moha Oromo

The Tigre media has presented the places where the war is going.

It’s one-side touch where the wars are going, there is no free from the fighting sides that are going on in Amhara region. The war is going on.

The situation of Ethiopia hasn’t reached a point yet. Afmeer tv.

A heavy war is going on in areas that come under the cities of Gonder in Amhara region, the war is part of the Ethiopian military war planes.

