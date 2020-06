ODUU Hatattama Iccitii Bilxigina ABO TPLF PBO Jaa Marroo kuno itii dhiyadha | Moha Oromo

Oromia deputy president Addisu Arega blames Oromo discontent on Egypt and TPLF and promises to use plenty of force against protesters.

This is same old EPRDF-era externalisation and authoritarian zero-sum politics; you’re either with us or against us. https://t.co/9IoP2xfebh pic.twitter.com/PTkDTe7Mwq

— William Davison (@wdavison10) June 6, 2020