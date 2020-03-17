ODUU Hatattama Addunya fi biyya kan Oromo | Jawar Mohamed| motuma akekachisu kuno itii dhiyadha

March 17, 2020

ODUU Hatattama Addunya fi biyya kan Oromo | Jawar Mohamed| motuma akekachisu kuno itii dhiyadha

ODUU Ammaa Nuu gaahee owwituuu

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.