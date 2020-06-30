ODUU AMMEE:KMN Kush Media Network

Anti government protests are erupted across Oromia region of Ethiopia after brutal assassination of prominent Oromo human rights advocate and singer Hacaaluu Hundeessaa.
Ragaaf maqaa jarreen kanaa galmeessaa qabadha; Gumaa
Hacaaluu ni baafanna!!
Yeroo diinni jabaa keenya ajjeesu, boonyee hin teenyu!
Dhaloonni kana baatu hin jiru!
UPDATE
The body of Hachalu Hundessa is being taken to Ambo [his birth place] upon ‘family’s request’, while others want his body laid to be rest in Addis, where he was killed.
Internet is reportedly down in many parts of Ethiopia including Addis, Mekelle, Bahirdar, Nekemte this morning.
No info is coming out.
Haacuukoo Goota Gaafa Xiiqii!! Ilma Uummata Oromoo, dhiira Uummata Isaaf Jiraate!!.
Cirootti namni kudhan dhawamee Hoospitaala jira.
1. Mohammed Abdi Ali
2. Ibsa muhamd Aliy
3. Aanaa Mohammed
4. Mabratee abera
5. Jamaal Hassan
6 . Aliyyii ibroo
7. Adam Umare M#
8. Magartuu jamaal G/Qor
9. Ahmedshaam
10. Abduramaan Shariif
Qeerroo Arsii Negellee
Roobee Baalee
Bishooftuu
Hiriira Biyya Masrii Magaalaa Cairotti Gaggeeffamaa Jiru Sababa Du’a Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaatiin Wal Qabatee
