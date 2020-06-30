ODUU AMMEE:KMN Kush Media Network

June 30, 2020

Anti government protests are erupted across Oromia region of Ethiopia after brutal assassination of prominent Oromo human rights advocate and singer Hacaaluu Hundeessaa.

Jemal Wabe

Ragaaf maqaa jarreen kanaa galmeessaa qabadha; Gumaa
Hacaaluu ni baafanna!!
Yeroo diinni jabaa keenya ajjeesu, boonyee hin teenyu!
Dhaloonni kana baatu hin jiru!

UPDATE

The body of Hachalu Hundessa is being taken to Ambo [his birth place] upon ‘family’s request’, while others want his body laid to be rest in Addis, where he was killed.

Internet is reportedly down in many parts of Ethiopia including Addis, Mekelle, Bahirdar, Nekemte this morning.

No info is coming out.

Ameyu Etana

Haacuukoo Goota Gaafa Xiiqii!! Ilma Uummata Oromoo, dhiira Uummata Isaaf Jiraate!!.

Ibsa Negassa Wegassa

Cirootti namni kudhan dhawamee Hoospitaala jira.

1. Mohammed Abdi Ali
2. Ibsa muhamd Aliy
3. Aanaa Mohammed
4. Mabratee abera
5. Jamaal Hassan
6 . Aliyyii ibroo
7. Adam Umare M#
8. Magartuu jamaal G/Qor
9. Ahmedshaam
10. Abduramaan Shariif

Qeerroo Arsii Negellee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roobee Baalee

Bishooftuu


Hiriira Biyya Masrii Magaalaa Cairotti Gaggeeffamaa Jiru Sababa Du’a Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaatiin Wal Qabatee

Abdii Muktaar

Ethiopia: ሰበር – የሃጫሉ ሁንዴሳ አስከሬን ወደ አዲስ አበባ ተመለሰ – በየከተማው ምን ሆነ? መረጃ | Hachalu Hundesa

gochaa gara jabina Mootummaa ethiophia fi haala yeroo guutuu oromia keessa jiru

