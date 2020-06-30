ODUU AMMEE:KMN Kush Media Network

UPDATE

The body of Hachalu Hundessa is being taken to Ambo [his birth place] upon ‘family’s request’, while others want his body laid to be rest in Addis, where he was killed.

Internet is reportedly down in many parts of Ethiopia including Addis, Mekelle, Bahirdar, Nekemte this morning.

No info is coming out. Ameyu Etana Haacuukoo Goota Gaafa Xiiqii!! Ilma Uummata Oromoo, dhiira Uummata Isaaf Jiraate!!. Ibsa Negassa Wegassa Cirootti namni kudhan dhawamee Hoospitaala jira. 1. Mohammed Abdi Ali

2. Ibsa muhamd Aliy

3. Aanaa Mohammed

4. Mabratee abera

5. Jamaal Hassan

6 . Aliyyii ibroo

7. Adam Umare M#

8. Magartuu jamaal G/Qor

9. Ahmedshaam

10. Abduramaan Shariif Qeerroo Arsii Negellee