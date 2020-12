Oduu Ammee!Alammuddiin qarshii Miiliyoona 40 pirojektii Abiy Gabataa Shaggar jedhamuuf kennee jira.

Ammee: Alammuddiin qarshii Miiliyoona 40 pirojektii Abiy Gabataa Shaggar jedhamuuf kennee jira.

Midroc Gold to resume operations in Lege Dembi, Oromia, beginning from next month after its mining permit suspended for almost two years due to environmental concerns.

Source: Kaleyesus Bekele, Ethio Trade & Investment

— Samson Berhane Asmelash🇪🇹 (@BerhaneSamson) December 29, 2020