Oduu Ammee! Waltajji har’a PP Finfinneetti gaggeessaa jirtu irratti caasaa PP Tigraay maqalee fi magaaloota qubaan lakkaawaman malee TPLFn akka diigamaa jiru gabaasni dhiyaateera kana jachuun Naannoo Tigraay lolli gaggeeffamaa akka jiru mirkaneessa. Oromiyaa keessatti aanaalee 67 ol keessatti caasaan mootummaan waraana bilisummaa Oromoon akka diigamee jiru gabaasni mootummaan Naannoo Oromiyaa har’a waltajji irratti dhiyeesse ni mullisa. Sudaan lafa daangaa Itoophiyaa waliin qabdu to’achuun Lafa Naannoo Amaaraa irratti lola bantee lafa To’achaa akka jirtu mootummaan Naannoo Amaaraa gabaasa dhiyeesseen addeesseera. Naannoo Gumuzii keessatti rakkoon wal xaxaa humni addaa Naannoo Amaaraa akka uume waltajji irratti gabaasni dhiyaateera. Naannoon somaalee daangaa Affaar waliin wal qabatee rakkoon guddaan akka qunnamaa jiru gabaasa dhiyeesseera. Walumaagalatti Abiyyii rakkina kana hundaatu muddamsuu keessa galchee yaaddoon maraachaa jirta!! Odeeffannoon kun keessoon nu dhaqqabe malee PPn yeroo gabaasa kana dhiyeessan Public hin goone ija ummata irraa dhooksuuf jacha media akka hin dabrine godhanii waliif qoodaa.. Ajaahib Jimaa Tooboo Enyutuu enyuun gadiidha? Waan hundaa WBO n tokkooffaadha .Tokkoon isaa dhibbaa galchaa Mirgaan nuuf galaa Jaalewaan koo qaqalii. Wbo wabii sabaa Ilalii Oromtichaa Baddaa Beegii fi Jaalewaan isaa waalin

More Ethiopia refugees arrive from Benishangul-Gumuz region

A fresh wave of Ethiopian refugees has arrived in the eastern Sudan state of Gadaref following the surge of intercommunal fighting between the Gumuz and the Amhara ethnic groups.

Sudanese officials in the Basinda area of Gadaref said dozens of Gumuz arrived in the area following bloody clashes in the Tamat area of the Benishangul-Gumuz region which borders Sudan. “Some 82 Gumuz people have crossed the Sudanese border including 54 children and 8 women,” said the official.

The refugees claim that the Amhara militiamen killed hundreds during the new attacks by the Amhara militiamen.

Last February, Blue Nile State authorities said 3052 refugees arrived in the Sudanese south-eastern state after the clashes in the Benishangul-Gumuz region. The settlement of more Amhara in the multi-ethnic region of Benishangul-Gumuz prompted some Gumuz to say that their fertile lands have been taken by the new internal migrants. Protests in Al-Tanideba camp

Ethiopian refugees in Al-Tanideba camp in the state of Gadaref on Saturday protested against the deteriorating health situation following the collapse of shelters and toilets.