Oduu Ammee! Qeerroo birmannaaf Naannoo mana jireenyaa HD ABO Obbo Daawid Ibsaa deeman irratti dhukaasni baname.

In the cover of the darkness, as of 9:00PM local time, Abiy Ahmed seems to have ordered his cronies to break into the residence of the OLF Chairman, Dawud Ibsa, located in the Capital City, Finfinne. Although they have no court order or legal documentation to do, his military personal have uprooted the fence and the gate of the residence and stormed into the house where the chairman lives, and no one knows the whereabouts of the chairman nor what is happening to him.