Oduu Ammee! Godina Shawa Lixaa Aanaa Gindabaratii Waaranni Shaabiyaa ergama WBO Saakatan Jedhun Akkaa Ummata Naga irraatii dhukkaasaa Banani Lubbuu Namoota bayyee akka galfataan jiran Odeessii Achii irraa bahu Ifoomisa
Wareen hanga ammati Ajjeefaman jiran maqaan isaan
Sabbooqa Barsiisaa Camada
Lataa Koorisa Diddaa
Warqiinaa Asafaa
Abraahim Beekumaa
Darajjee Mammoo
Dadhii Baqalaa Akka Waaranaa Ertiraatin Ajjeefaman jira ragan Achii Irraa bahu Nii Ifoomisaa
Humni Waarana Ertiraa Abiyyi Ahmadiin Hogganamuu ergama WBO Sakkataan jedhu Oromiyaa Dirree boo,ichaa kan godha jiran yoo tahu Garu gara jabbenyaa akkanatii Duguggaa Sanyii rawachuu Doofummaa akka tahe Aduunya Raga Baha Jirti Oromo koo ka,i Damaqii
Holman
Kanuma
Kenya
G7 final communique calls for ceasefire, full access, withdrawal of Eritrean forces. Again.
Full statement:
”We are deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and reports of an unfolding major humanitarian tragedy, including potentially hundreds of thousands in famine
conditions. We condemn ongoing atrocities, including widespread sexual violence, and we welcome the ongoing Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) investigations and call for full accountability for reported human rights violations in Tigray and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unimpeded humanitarian access to all areas and the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces. We urge all parties to pursue a credible political process, which is the only solution to the crisis. We further call upon Ethiopia’s leaders to advance a broader inclusive
political process to foster national reconciliation and consensus toward a future based on respect for the human and political rights of all Ethiopians.”
